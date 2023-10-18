logo
The Road Less Travelled: Unique US Road Trip Routes to Explore

Are you tired of the same old road trip routes that everyone seems to take? Are you looking for a more unique and off-the-beaten-path experience? Then, it’s time to hit the road less traveled!

The United States is full of hidden gems and lesser-known routes that are waiting to be discovered. From scenic drives through national parks to historic highways, there is a road trip for every type of traveler. So buckle up and get ready for an adventure unlike any other.

National Park Adventure

One of the best ways to experience the natural beauty of the United States is through a road trip that takes you through its iconic national parks. While popular parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite are must-see destinations, there are lesser-known parks that offer equally breathtaking landscapes without the crowds.

Start your journey in Utah with a drive through Capitol Reef National Park, where you can marvel at towering sandstone cliffs and explore hidden slot canyons. Then, make your way to Canyonlands National Park and take in the stunning views of red rock formations and deep canyons from the Island in the Sky scenic drive.

Next, head to Bryce Canyon National Park for a one-of-a-kind experience among its famous hoodoos – tall skinny spires of rock that create a unique landscape unlike anywhere else on earth. Finish your national park adventure in Utah with a drive through the iconic Arches National Park, home to over 2,000 natural sandstone arches. Utah also has state parks that offer incredible scenery and outdoor activities, including Dead Horse Point State Park and Goblin Valley State Park.

Historic Highways

For those interested in the history of the United States, several historic highways offer a glimpse into the past while also providing beautiful drives. One such route is the Great River Road along the Mississippi River, which stretches over 2,000 miles through 10 states. Along the way, you can stop at historic sites such as Civil War battlefields and charming river towns.

Another iconic highway is Historic Route 66, also known as the “Mother Road”. This route takes you from Chicago to Los Angeles, passing through eight states and countless small towns that were once bustling with travelers during the heyday of cross-country road trips. Today, you can still see remnants of classic diners, vintage gas stations, and roadside attractions along the way.

For a coastal adventure, take a drive on the Pacific Coast Highway in California. This scenic route offers stunning views of the rugged coastline and takes you through quaint beach towns like Santa Barbara and Big Sur. You can also stop at famous landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Hearst Castle.

Scenic Byways

If you’re looking for a road trip with picturesque views, then scenic byways are the way to go. These routes are specifically designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation as having unique natural, cultural, or historical significance.

One standout is the Overseas Highway in Florida, which stretches 113 miles from Miami to Key West and offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Another stunning option is the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia, which winds through the Appalachian Mountains and provides panoramic views of colorful fall foliage.

For a truly unique experience, take a drive on the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Montana’s Glacier National Park. This 50-mile stretch takes you through the heart of the park and offers stunning views of alpine meadows, glacial lakes, and snow-capped mountains.

No matter where you choose to go on your road trip, remember to take your time and enjoy the journey. The road less traveled may lead to some unexpected and unforgettable experiences that you won’t find on a typical tourist route. So get out there and start exploring – you never know what hidden gems you’ll discover along the way. Safe travels!

 

