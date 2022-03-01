DIFC launches AI, coding licence

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced the launch of a ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) and coding license, in cooperation with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office.

The license, which is a UAE first, will advance the country’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aims to enhance the UAE’s reputation in this field by attracting AI companies and coders from around the world.

Companies holding the license will be able to work within a stimulating environment at the DIFC Innovation Hub, which is the largest cluster of FinTech and innovation companies in the region. The Hub hosts more than 500 firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, representing over 60 per cent of all GCC FinTechs. In addition, the license provides an opportunity to obtain UAE Golden Visas for employees working in those companies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said such initiatives reflect positively on the country’s readiness to become a global destination for pioneering the industries of the future by adopting advanced technology and stimulating innovation in various fields.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said Dubai and DIFC are global ambassadors for AI. Financial Services companies in DIFC and a broad spectrum of other industries across the emirate are setting the standard which is also contributing to the UAE’s ambitious goal to have an internationally competitive, knowledge-based economy.

