Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 January 2025 – Divineway Fengshui announces the release of Master Louis Cheung’s new book, An Introduction to Liu Ren Divine Magic. The book aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Liu Ren Divine Magic, an ancient Taoist tradition, offering insights into its principles and relevance today.

An Introduction to Liu Ren Divine Magic by Master Louis Cheung

Offline Book Launch Event
Date: 12 January 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 3pm to 6pm
Venue: Divineway Fengshui Gallery, 374 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427619

Online Book Launch Webinar
Date: 19 January 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 2pm to 3:30pm
Platform: Facebook (Details to be announced)

About the Book
An Introduction to Divine Magic explores Liu Ren Divine Magic, a Taoist tradition. The book provides a detailed overview of its principles and practices, presenting them in a manner accessible to a wide audience. Key features include:

  • A comprehensive explanation of Divine Magic and its role in achieving balance and harmony.
  • Practical guidance for integrating these principles into daily life.
  • Clarifications on common misconceptions related to Taoist rituals.

With its engaging and informative content, the book is a informative resource for readers seeking to enhance their understanding of Taoist practices. By delving into the roots of Liu Ren Divine Magic, it bridges the ancient and modern worlds, offering practical applications for today’s challenges.

The book is available at Divineway Fengshui Gallery and will be distributed through major bookshops and online platforms, priced at S$27.00 (excluding GST). It can also be purchased at Kinokuniya, Popular, and Amazon.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Divineway Fengshui

Founded in 2004 by Master Louis Cheung, Divineway Fengshui provides services rooted in traditional Chinese and Taoist principles, including Bazi readings, Feng Shui audits, and Taoist rituals. The organisation emphasises the importance of understanding ancient practices while adapting them to contemporary contexts.

Divineway Fengshui has gradually expanded its offerings to cater to a wider range of needs, aiming to make these traditional methods relevant and practical in today’s world. The focus remains on supporting individuals and families in creating harmonious and balanced environments.

Quotes
“Through this book, I aim to provide an introduction to Divine Magic and its relevance to personal and spiritual growth” says Master Louis Cheung. “It reflects my engagement with Taoist traditions and their application to everyday life”.

Master Louis Cheung explores Liu Ren Divine Magic with a focus on clarity and accessibility. His work offers readers an opportunity to deepen their understanding of this ancient art within a modern framework.

