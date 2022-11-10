DMK to file review petition against 10% EWS quota

The DMK will file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the 10 per cent EWS quota, a move hailed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, pointed out at the 3-2 majority verdict of the five-member SC bench and said it will affect the concept of equality envisaged by the Constitution.

“A review petition will be filed on behalf of the DMK to safeguard the social justice of 82 per cent population of SC/STs, to protect the basic infrastructure of the Constitution and establish the reservation provided in Mandal Commission,” he said in a release.

Congress MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram welcomed the DMK’s move.

“I welcome this initiative,” he said in a tweet, adding, “I oppose #EWSQuota as it’s exclusionary & not all inclusive.” On Monday, both the BJP and the Congress had sought to claim credit for the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the EWS reservation was the outcome of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission, which submitted its report in July 2010.

With inputs from News18