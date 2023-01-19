dobiQueen Launches 6-Hour Laundry Service

The First-Ever Door-To-Door Fastest Laundry Pick-Up Service in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – dobiQueen, the innovative, premier self-service laundry provider in Malaysia, is excited to officially announce the launch of its new “6-Hour Laundry Pick-Up.” The first of its kind in Malaysia, this service allows customers to have their laundry picked up, cleaned, and returned to them in as little as six hours. It is perfect for the New Year season spring cleaning of curtains, duvets, and larger launderable items.

With dobiQueen’s new 6-Hour Laundry Pick-Up, time-starved individuals are now able to unburden themselves from the stresses of everyday chores with a service that seems almost miraculous. For those wishing they can simply place their dirty laundry outside their door, to be picked up and cleaned, and returned fresh and folded within hours – that is now a reality. Fast, easy, and processed entirely online, all orders for the new service can be fulfilled within six hours, or at another convenient time, if placed before 12:00 p.m.

“At dobiQueen, we are intensely focused on solving our customers’ problems, and we believe that finding a solution is always possible. Other innovations we have implemented include our free transfer from washing machine to the dryer as we noticed our customers wanted to run errands, and the half-hour transfer was a huge hassle and deeply disruptive,” says Nini Tan, the CEO, and Co-Founder of dobiQueen.

“That’s why I’m thrilled to announce our new 6-Hour Laundry Pick-Up, perfect for those last-minute spring cleaning needs. We’ve tested the delivery window extensively over the past few months, and I am now confident to claim to be the first to be able to deliver this offering in the market. I’d like to invite all to come and experience the convenience and efficiency of dobiQueen in this festive period.”

As a company that prides itself on being the first in providing perfume-smelling laundry services at affordable prices, dobiQueen uses only high-quality detergents and softeners. Combined with their commercial-sized washing machines that can handle large pieces like duvets and blankets, your garments are ensured to be laundered to the highest standards. The new laundry pick-up is no exception to this commitment. In addition to the new service, dobiQueen offers a range of laundry services, including wash and fold, washer-to-dryer transfers, and more.

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the new 6-Hour Laundry Pick-Up to prepare the home and the wardrobe for the festive season ahead. The brand operates over 72 outlets in the Klang Valley, making it easy for customers to find a location that is convenient for them. For more information about dobiQueen and its services, visit www.dobiqueen.my.

Just in time for Chinese New Year, dobiQueen is providing a special Spring Cleaning Offer. This exclusive promotion includes four laundry bags (wash & dry only) for the price of three that can fit up to four 32kg machines capable of laundering large items, from bedsheets and comforters to cushion and sofa covers, and more.

Originally priced at RM140, this promotion is available at RM99 for a limited time only. To learn more about dobiQueen’s Spring Cleaning Offer, visit delivery.dobiqueen.my.

