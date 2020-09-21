DP World, Israeli bank sign deal

Arabian Post Staff

DP World and Bank Leumi, Israel’s oldest banking corporation and one of the leading institutions in the region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to enhance trade and logistics in Israel and promote the flow of trade between Israel and the wider region.

The MOU includes a framework for collaboration which will enable the parties to explore potential opportunities including the development of ports and logistics assets in Israel to drive trade and greater job creation; trade finance solutions to simplify working capital requirements for customers improve flow of cargo; and digital solutions in end-to-end logistics to remove inefficiencies in the supply chain.

Bank Leumi is one of Israel’s largest banks and is actively working to help grow business ties between Israel and the UAE. The Chairman, Dr Samer Haj Yehia, and the bank’s President and CEO, Hanan Freidman, have been visiting Dubai, with a large delegation of Israeli business leaders. The visit follows the normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP Worlds aid: “The new relationship between UAE and Israel brings opportunities to increase trade and prosperity in the region. Working in partnership with a reputable financial institution such as Bank Leumi will enable us to better deliver our end-to-end solutions strategy. At DP World we are actively working on opportunities to enable trade, for the benefit of the people of the UAE and the Middle East.”

Hanan Freidman, President and CEO of Leumi said: “We at Leumi believe there is a golden opportunity for collaboration between business in Israel and the UAE, and we intend to be an active party. In DP World, we believe there is great opportunity to partner with a world class operator to drive efficiency and trade in Israel and beyond. In that perspective, we will be there for our customers to enable them to fulfil the potential business opportunities, by providing them with the appropriate financial services”.

