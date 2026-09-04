Dubai 7s adds sixth sport for November festival

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Emirates Dubai 7s, which will bring six sports, international rugby, live music and expanded family entertainment to The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29.

Gaelic football will make its debut at the three-day festival, joining rugby, netball, cricket, fitness and padel as organisers broaden the sporting programme. The event will also stage the opening round of the 2026-27 HSBC SVNS series, bringing leading men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams to Dubai.

Organisers have yet to announce the 2026 music line-up, but live performances and DJ sets are again planned across the festival site. The programme is being positioned around sport, entertainment, food and family activities, with further details on headline artists expected before the event.

Ticket prices have been held at last year’s levels for a third consecutive edition. Friday general admission costs Dh75, while Saturday and Sunday day tickets are Dh455. A three-day general admission pass starts at Dh595, and a family pass covering two adults and two children is priced at Dh1,136. Group passes for four or more adults are available at Dh446 per person.

Children under 15 can enter free under the general admission arrangements, while tickets for People of Determination, including a carer, are priced at Dh375. Hospitality and reserved-seating options are also available through the event’s ticketing channels.

Family entertainment will occupy a larger part of the 2026 programme, with organisers planning the biggest Kids’ Zone yet as the UAE marks the Year of the Family. Attractions announced so far include a large inflatable activity zone, a Ferris wheel and a zipline, alongside other activities intended for younger visitors.

The festival’s Friday programme will focus heavily on local and invitational competitions before the international rugby takes centre stage over the weekend. Amateur athletes will compete across the venue throughout all three days, while spectators will have access to music stages, fan zones and food areas alongside the sporting schedule. Organisers say the format is designed to allow visitors to move between competitions and entertainment rather than treating the event solely as a rugby tournament. The combination has helped broaden attendance beyond traditional rugby supporters alone across Dubai.

The expanded family offering follows a 2025 edition that drew more than 88,000 spectators and participants from the UAE and overseas. Organisers are seeking to build on that attendance while retaining the mix of elite competition, amateur tournaments and entertainment that has turned the event into one of Dubai’s busiest annual sporting weekends.

Rugby remains the centrepiece. The Sevens Stadium will again host the opening stage of the HSBC SVNS season, with international teams competing alongside a large invitational rugby programme spread across the venue. The invitational competition includes multiple divisions and attracts clubs and representative sides from several countries.

Gaelic football’s addition gives the festival a sixth sport for the first time. The competition will use a seven-a-side format rather than the traditional 15-a-side game, with two seven-minute halves. Organisers have opened entries for UAE-based teams affiliated with the Middle East Gaelic Athletic Association, with men’s and women’s competitions planned.

Padel will return through the Rebound tournament, which caters for players ranging from beginners to competitive entrants. Fitness competition WODON3 will also run throughout the weekend, with team workouts testing strength, speed, endurance and communication. Rugby, netball and cricket team registration opened earlier in the year, with places allocated through the event’s entry process.

The festival will take place on the final weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, linking the event with the city-wide programme encouraging physical activity. The Sevens Stadium, on Al Ain Road about 20 minutes from central Dubai, will operate dedicated access points for general admission, hospitality, competitors, media and People of Determination.