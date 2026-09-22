Hong Kong Green Building Council “My Green Space” Student Competition 2026-2027

Focusing on “Nature-Positive” Concept: Inviting the Education Sector to Co-Create a Vision for Green Building

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – To enhance public understanding and awareness of green buildings, the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) has launched “My Green Space” Student Competition since 2011. The Competition encourages students to unleash their creativity and integrate green building concepts into real life, thus creating ideal green spaces.

The 2026-2027 edition, solely sponsored by Chinachem Group, explores “The Ideal Nature-Positive Built Environment“. It seeks to inspire the younger generation to reimagine the relationship between cities and nature through creative thinking and to nurture future green building pioneers.

Organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) and solely sponsored by Chinachem Group, the “My Green Space” Student Competition 2026-2027 explores “The Ideal Nature-Positive Built Environment”. The Competition seeks to inspire the younger generation to reimagine the relationship between cities and nature through creative thinking and to nurture future green building pioneers.

Aligning with Policy: Urban Transformation and Ecological Balance

Natural ecosystems and biodiversity are essential foundations of human well-being and sustainable development. Amid escalating climate challenges, transforming cities into more sustainable built environments is paramount to balancing human development with nature conservation.

The Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (BSAP) updated by the Government of the HKSAR, underscores the urgency of protecting local biodiversity to foster the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, as well as between urban development and ecological conservation. The Hong Kong Nature-based Solutions Design Guidelines (HKNbSDG) provides a localised framework in this regard for designing and implementing solutions to enhance climate resilience, promote biodiversity and coexistence of development and nature conservation.

This year’s Competition invites students to present their vision of a liveable, regenerative, zero-waste and circular built environment through the lenses of design, planning, engineering, climate-resilient strategies and nature-based solution, to help drive society toward a carbon-neutral and nature-positive future.

Open to Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Students with Comprehensive Support and Learning Experiences

The Competition features five divisions covering different learning stages: Junior Primary, Senior Primary, Junior Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Tertiary. To foster cross-regional collaboration, the Tertiary category welcomes student teams from across the Greater Bay Area.

Participants may submit entries in the form of 2D artworks (for the Junior Primary and Senior Primary Divisions only), 3D models, multimedia works, or proposals. Each entry must include at least one building of any type, allowing participants to explore the possibilities of green building through different creative formats.

To equip participants with fundamental knowledge of green building, HKGBC will organise “Green Building Tour and Training Workshop” to impart relevant knowledge. “The Companion Scheme” will also be launched, under which young green building practitioners from the “Green Building Young Leaders (GBYLs)” Programme will answer participants’ technical questions on a voluntary basis and provide professional advice throughout the Competition.

Entries will be assessed on four criteria: application of sustainability from the environment, economics and social aspects or green building concepts, originality, creativity and innovation, effectiveness of presentation, and feasibility of implementation. Participants who join the “Green Building Tour and Training Workshop” and complete the designated questionnaires will receive bonus marks.

Attractive Prizes and Development Opportunities to Help Students Build Careers

Each category offers Champion, First Runner-up, Second Runner-up and Merit awards, with cash prizes of up to HK$8,000, trophies and certificates. As the sole sponsor, Chinachem Group will also offer special awards to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to nurturing future talent. Full award details will be announced later.

Beyond cash prizes and certificates, HKGBC offers diverse extra recognition and development opportunities. Winning entries will be exhibited at D．PARK , further showcasing participants’ creativity and achievements and enriching their personal portfolios.

Tertiary winners may also be invited to internship interviews with Chinachem Group, Arup, and other leading green building organisations, thereby laying a solid foundation for future careers in green building and sustainable development.

Details of “My Green Space” Student Competition 2026-2027 ：

Registration Period: From now until 31 December 2026 Entry Submission Deadline: 31 March 2027 6:00pm Online Registration: https://forms.gle/2gLsgvCq51VrCH7J8 Eligibility: The Competition is open to students from local primary and secondary schools or local and Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institutions in the academic year 2026/27. Students can participate as individuals or in groups of up to 6 members. Each participant can join one group only. Each entrant or group is allowed to submit 1 entry only. Divisions: Primary Divisions Junior Primary (P1 – P3)

Senior Primary (P4 – P6) Secondary Divisions Junior Secondary (S1 – S3)

Senior Secondary (S4 – S6) Tertiary Division Students from Local and Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institutions

Judging Criteria: Application of Sustainability from the Environment, Economics and Social Aspects / Green Building Concepts 40% Originality, Creativity and Innovation 30% Effectiveness of Presentation 15% Feasibility for Implementation 15% Prizes: Champion Cash HK$8,000, Trophy & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group) 1st Runner-up Cash HK$4,000 & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group) 2nd Runner-up Cash HK$3,000 & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group) Merit Award Cash HK$1,000 & Certificate

(3 individuals / 3 groups) Special awards from Chinachem Group Details to be announced later

For details of the Competition, please visit the Competition website:

www.hkgbc.org.hk/studentcompetition



Hashtag: #HKGBC

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About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong’s unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world’s exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).

To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.