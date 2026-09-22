Hong Kong Green Building Council “My Green Space” Student Competition 2026-2027

Focusing on “Nature-Positive” Concept: Inviting the Education Sector to Co-Create a Vision for Green Building
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – To enhance public understanding and awareness of green buildings, the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) has launched “My Green Space” Student Competition since 2011. The Competition encourages students to unleash their creativity and integrate green building concepts into real life, thus creating ideal green spaces.
The 2026-2027 edition, solely sponsored by Chinachem Group, explores “The Ideal Nature-Positive Built Environment“. It seeks to inspire the younger generation to reimagine the relationship between cities and nature through creative thinking and to nurture future green building pioneers.
Aligning with Policy: Urban Transformation and Ecological Balance
Natural ecosystems and biodiversity are essential foundations of human well-being and sustainable development. Amid escalating climate challenges, transforming cities into more sustainable built environments is paramount to balancing human development with nature conservation.
The Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (BSAP) updated by the Government of the HKSAR, underscores the urgency of protecting local biodiversity to foster the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, as well as between urban development and ecological conservation. The Hong Kong Nature-based Solutions Design Guidelines (HKNbSDG) provides a localised framework in this regard for designing and implementing solutions to enhance climate resilience, promote biodiversity and coexistence of development and nature conservation.
This year’s Competition invites students to present their vision of a liveable, regenerative, zero-waste and circular built environment through the lenses of design, planning, engineering, climate-resilient strategies and nature-based solution, to help drive society toward a carbon-neutral and nature-positive future.
Open to Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Students with Comprehensive Support and Learning Experiences
The Competition features five divisions covering different learning stages: Junior Primary, Senior Primary, Junior Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Tertiary. To foster cross-regional collaboration, the Tertiary category welcomes student teams from across the Greater Bay Area.
Participants may submit entries in the form of 2D artworks (for the Junior Primary and Senior Primary Divisions only), 3D models, multimedia works, or proposals. Each entry must include at least one building of any type, allowing participants to explore the possibilities of green building through different creative formats.
To equip participants with fundamental knowledge of green building, HKGBC will organise “Green Building Tour and Training Workshop” to impart relevant knowledge. “The Companion Scheme” will also be launched, under which young green building practitioners from the “Green Building Young Leaders (GBYLs)” Programme will answer participants’ technical questions on a voluntary basis and provide professional advice throughout the Competition.
Entries will be assessed on four criteria: application of sustainability from the environment, economics and social aspects or green building concepts, originality, creativity and innovation, effectiveness of presentation, and feasibility of implementation. Participants who join the “Green Building Tour and Training Workshop” and complete the designated questionnaires will receive bonus marks.
Attractive Prizes and Development Opportunities to Help Students Build Careers
Each category offers Champion, First Runner-up, Second Runner-up and Merit awards, with cash prizes of up to HK$8,000, trophies and certificates. As the sole sponsor, Chinachem Group will also offer special awards to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to nurturing future talent. Full award details will be announced later.
Beyond cash prizes and certificates, HKGBC offers diverse extra recognition and development opportunities. Winning entries will be exhibited at D．PARK , further showcasing participants’ creativity and achievements and enriching their personal portfolios.
Tertiary winners may also be invited to internship interviews with Chinachem Group, Arup, and other leading green building organisations, thereby laying a solid foundation for future careers in green building and sustainable development.
Details of “My Green Space” Student Competition 2026-2027：
|Registration Period:
|From now until 31 December 2026
|Entry Submission Deadline:
|31 March 2027 6:00pm
|Online Registration:
|https://forms.gle/2gLsgvCq51VrCH7J8
|Eligibility:
|Divisions:
|Judging Criteria:
|Prizes:
For details of the Competition, please visit the Competition website:
www.hkgbc.org.hk/studentcompetition
Hashtag: #HKGBC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)
The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong’s unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world’s exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).
To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.
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