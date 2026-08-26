Ferrari World stages women-only indoor run

Ferrari World Yas Island will mark Emirati Women’s Day with a women-only indoor running event on August 30, offering 2.5km, 5km and 10km races through the Abu Dhabi theme park and neighbouring Yas Mall.

The third edition of the Ladies Run will be staged entirely in air-conditioned surroundings, allowing participants to compete during the summer without exposure to outdoor heat. The event has been structured for different fitness levels, ranging from beginners and walkers to recreational athletes and experienced runners.

The course will start and finish inside Ferrari World, taking competitors beneath the attraction’s distinctive red roof before extending into Yas Mall and returning through the Italian Village. The 2.5km event will involve two laps, the 5km race four laps and the 10km category eight laps of the indoor course.

Race-day check-in is scheduled to begin at 6am. The 10km field will start at 7am, followed by the 5km competitors at 7.03am and the 2.5km participants at 7.08am. A podium presentation is planned for 8.30am, providing a compact morning programme designed to combine competitive running with celebrations linked to Emirati Women’s Day.

Every finisher is set to receive a commemorative Ladies Run medal carrying the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi logo, while participants collecting their race packs will receive an event shirt, subject to availability. First, second and third-place medals will also be awarded to the leading runners across age groups and race distances.

The event is scheduled two days after Emirati Women’s Day, which is observed annually on August 28. The 2026 celebration is being held under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, announced by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Activities surrounding this year’s observance extend across government institutions, cultural organisations, businesses and leisure destinations, reflecting an effort to place women’s participation and achievement within a broader programme of social, professional and community engagement. The Ferrari World run adds a sports and wellness component to that calendar.

Women-only sporting events have gained a stronger presence across Abu Dhabi’s recreational landscape, particularly programmes designed to give women and girls opportunities to exercise in environments structured around privacy, accessibility and differing levels of athletic experience. The Ferrari World format also demonstrates how major leisure venues are increasingly being used for organised community fitness outside their conventional entertainment role.

Climate-controlled races carry particular relevance during the UAE summer, when high temperatures and humidity can make prolonged outdoor endurance activity more demanding. Indoor courses allow organisers to offer running events at a time of year when much of the conventional road-racing calendar is restricted by weather conditions.

Ferrari World’s location within the wider Yas Island entertainment district gives the event an unusual course configuration. Rather than relying on a conventional athletics track or closed road, runners will move through spaces normally associated with rides, shopping and visitor attractions. Yas Island has developed into one of Abu Dhabi’s principal entertainment and sporting destinations, incorporating theme parks, hotels, Yas Mall and Yas Marina Circuit.

The run also coincides with a wider programme of Emirati Women’s Day activities around Abu Dhabi. Zayed National Museum, for example, is staging a three-day programme from August 28 to 30 featuring workshops, artisan demonstrations, tours and performances led by Emirati women, adding cultural and heritage-focused programming to the national observance.

Participation in the Ferrari World event is open across the three distances, allowing entrants to walk, jog or compete according to their ability. The 2.5km route is positioned as the entry-level option, while the 5km category targets recreational runners and fitness enthusiasts. The 10km race provides the most demanding format for participants seeking a longer competitive challenge.