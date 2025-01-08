logo
Just in:
MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 Concludes in Hong Kong with Strategic Insights and Celebrated Prestigious Achievements in Real Estate // For AAP And BJP, The Final Battle For Delhi Is Set For February 5 // Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // Ye Xiu Joins Global Fans in Singapore to Ring in New Year’s Eve, Yuewen Music Festival Pioneers Novel IP Experiences and Scenarios // Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024 revealed // Exploring the Power of Journeys: TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata Premiere Exclusive Documentary // ADNOC L&S Secures $2 Billion Hybrid Capital for Strategic Expansion // Venture Capital Investment Drops in Saudi Arabia and UAE // PureHealth’s Ardent Health secures foothold in US expansion // Singaporeans Can Save Up to S$500 Monthly Through Digital Optimization, New ROSHI Study Reveals // Hong Kong’s Innovations Radiating Impact at CES 2025 // Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic // China’s First RV Stock is Here. New Gonow, the Pioneer of “Mobile Homes,” is Set to Go Public // Abu Dhabi Launches ADRA to Simplify Business Setup // Mashreq Bank Divests Majority Stake in NEOPAY for $385 Million // UAE Real Estate Boom Drives Tender Prices Upward // Embrace New Year with Good Luck at Galaxy Macau // KPMG and SID Unveil Budget 2025 Recommendations to Build a Ready, Refreshed, and Resilient Singapore, Driving Value Creation and Global Leadership // Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand // Aldar Properties Targets USD Hybrid Notes for First Time //
Latest Updates
0 likes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a leading aircraft leasing company established over three decades ago. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

As of September 2024, NAC’s fleet consisted of 252 owned and committed assets, leased to approximately 60 airline customers across 40 countries. Following the acquisition, DAE’s fleet will expand to about 750 owned, managed, and committed aircraft, valued at approximately $22 billion, serving around 170 airline customers in 70 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted at this opportunity to add NAC’s capabilities, complementary market presence, and people to our platform. This transaction will allow us to provide more cost-effective solutions to a larger group of customers.”

The acquisition will be financed through internal resources and committed debt financing, ensuring that DAE’s leverage and funding metrics remain consistent with its credit ratings. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of NAC Holdings Limited’s shareholders, with completion anticipated in the first half of 2025.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Talking Point
Buzz | Arabian Post
Buzz | Arabian Post
Business
Just in:
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital // Emirates NBD’s Five-Year Notes to Debut on Taipei Stock Exchange // PureHealth’s Ardent Health secures foothold in US expansion // Embrace New Year with Good Luck at Galaxy Macau // Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand // Aldar Properties Targets USD Hybrid Notes for First Time // China’s First RV Stock is Here. New Gonow, the Pioneer of “Mobile Homes,” is Set to Go Public // MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 Concludes in Hong Kong with Strategic Insights and Celebrated Prestigious Achievements in Real Estate // Saudi Arabia Approves 33 Firms for Groundbreaking 8GWh BESS Projects // Abu Dhabi Launches ADRA to Simplify Business Setup // Venture Capital Investment Drops in Saudi Arabia and UAE // Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 07 Jan 2025 // Sharjah Moves 20% Stake in Invest Bank to Security Fund // ADNOC’s Global Expansion Set to Drive Drilling Unit Growth // Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion to U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces // Singaporeans Can Save Up to S$500 Monthly Through Digital Optimization, New ROSHI Study Reveals // For AAP And BJP, The Final Battle For Delhi Is Set For February 5 // Capture.HK Achieves Milestone of 1 Million Family Photos Digitised in 2024 // Mashreq Bank Divests Majority Stake in NEOPAY for $385 Million //