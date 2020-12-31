logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedDubai Airports gears up for seasonal rush
Featured
0 likes
27 seen
0 Comments

Dubai Airports gears up for seasonal rush

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai Airports is gearing up for an upsurge in the number of passengers expected to pass through Dubai International (DXB) over the next few days. From January 1-7 an estimated 545,000 passengers are expected to use DXB, with January 2nd and 3rd being the busiest days of the week with more than 78,000 departing passengers.

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally over recent weeks and months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports strongly urges all customers to make sure they are aware of and meet the travel requirements of the country they are travelling to (including a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey).

Dubai Airports is working closely with its service and commercial partners including 50 plus international carriers, some 90 food and beverage and retail concessionaires, and control and health authorities, to ensure the well-being and comfort of the customers.

Dubai Airports has implemented a series of precautionary measures throughout the airport to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff. These measures include hand sanitiser stations around the airport, protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of cleaning and sanitisation in compliance with international standards as set out by relevant local authorities.

Share

No comments

leave a comment

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post
lidyabet -

kalebet giriş

- superbetin - Casino