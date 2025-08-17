Dubai Economy Posts Solid 4 % Gain Driven by Health and Property

Dubai’s gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2025 rose to AED 119.7 billion, a 4 % increase compared with the same period in 2024. This expansion was underpinned by strong performances in health, real estate, finance, trade, and other strategic sectors, according to official data.

The standout contributor was human health and social work, which surged 26 % to AED 1.9 billion—accounting for 1.5 % of GDP and adding 0.3 percentage points to overall growth. Real estate followed closely, increasing 7.8 % to AED 9 billion, contributing 7.5 % of GDP and 0.6 percentage points. Financial and insurance activities also grew by 5.9 %, reaching AED 16 billion and adding 0.8 percentage points.

Wholesale and retail trade remained the largest overall contributor, representing 23 % of GDP. It grew 4.5 % to AED 27.5 billion, which contributed 1.03 percentage points to economic expansion. Accommodation and food services advanced by 3.4 % to AED 4.9 billion; information and communications rose 3.2 % to AED 5.3 billion.

Manufacturing expanded by 3.3 % to AED 8.7 billion, while transport and storage grew 2 % to AED 15.7 billion—supported heavily by air transport. The category labelled “other activities” accounted for 26 % of GDP and rose 1.9 %, contributing 0.5 percentage points to growth.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, emphasised the growing importance of data and artificial intelligence in economic policymaking. He noted that up-to-date, accurate statistics are essential for enabling policymakers, researchers and businesses to make informed decisions. Dubai’s performance underscores the value of reliable data in shaping future direction.

Hadi Badri, Chief Executive of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, highlighted ongoing momentum through 2024 and into this quarter, attributing it to Dubai’s appeal to investors, strong public–private collaboration and strategic initiatives tied to the goals of the Economic Agenda D33. He indicated that continued efforts to unlock new opportunities and foster innovation were key to maintaining the emirate’s economic dynamism.

The Q1 figures build on last year’s expansion, when GDP grew 5.8 % at current prices to reach AED 541 billion, and 3.2 % at constant prices to AED 443 billion. That growth was driven by trade, real estate, financial services, transport, and industry—sectors that accounted for nearly 78 % of the overall increase.