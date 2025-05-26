logo
Talking Point
0 likes

Dubai Holding’s Residential REIT IPO Draws Record Demand, Signalling Investor Confidence

Dubai Holding has successfully raised AED 2.14 billion through the initial public offering of its Dubai Residential REIT, marking the largest real estate investment trust listing in the Gulf Cooperation Council to date. The offering, priced at AED 1.10 per unit, attracted substantial investor interest, with total demand exceeding AED 56 billion, leading to an oversubscription rate of 26 times.

Originally set to offer 12.5% of the REIT’s total issued unit capital, Dubai Holding increased the offering to 15% in response to the overwhelming demand. This adjustment brings the total number of units offered to 1.95 billion, implying a market capitalisation of AED 14.3 billion at the time of listing. The final offer price suggests a gross dividend yield of 7.7% for the year 2025, highlighting the REIT’s potential to deliver attractive returns to investors.

The Dubai Residential REIT stands out as the GCC’s first pure-play listed residential leasing-focused REIT and is set to become the region’s largest listed REIT upon its debut on the Dubai Financial Market , scheduled around May 28, 2025. With a gross asset value of AED 21.63 billion, the REIT’s portfolio encompasses 35,700 residential units across 21 communities in Dubai, catering to various market segments including premium, community, affordable, and corporate housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The REIT’s tenant mix is well-balanced, comprising 57% individual tenants and 43% corporate tenants, ensuring stable and resilient operating margins. As of the end of 2024, the portfolio achieved an average occupancy rate of 97%, reflecting strong demand and effective asset management. The REIT’s properties are actively managed by experienced teams focused on tenant engagement, enhancing community value, and mitigating risks.

Dubai Holding’s strategic integration of Nakheel and Meydan’s residential portfolios has significantly bolstered the REIT’s scale and diversity. This consolidation has positioned the REIT as a benchmark for residential real estate in Dubai, accounting for approximately 6% of the city’s rental transactions and 3% of the total rental value as of December 2024.

The REIT intends to adopt a semi-annual dividend distribution policy, with payments scheduled for April and September each year, commencing in September 2025. For the financial year ending December 31, 2025, the REIT expects to distribute the higher of AED 1.1 billion or 80% of its profit before changes in the fair value of investment properties, subject to board approval.

The IPO’s success is indicative of the robust investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, which has experienced a post-pandemic boom driven by foreign investment and government-led residency reforms. Dubai Holding’s move to list the REIT aligns with the emirate’s broader strategy to deepen its capital markets and diversify its economic base.

Citi, Emirates NBD, and Morgan Stanley served as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, underscoring the offering’s significance in the region’s financial landscape. The REIT’s Shariah compliance has been confirmed by both its own Shariah Supervision Committee and Emirates NBD Bank’s Internal Shariah Supervision Committee, broadening its appeal to a diverse investor base.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Buzz | Arabian Post
India LIVE
Just in:
Financial Giants Challenge SEC’s Cyber Disclosure Mandate // Chairman Chen Zhi Named Cambodia’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Prince Holding Group Recognized for Scholarship Program // Fraudulent Agents Exploit Schengen Visa Demand Amid Rising Scams // Florida Charts New Course with Crypto Tax Reform // Trump’s Wealth Soars Amid Dubious Crypto and Media Ventures // Navigating Mail Delivery in the UAE: A Guide for New Residents // Woodfibre LNG Sets New Benchmark as World’s First Net Zero LNG Export Facility // Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Exceed Half a Million Coins // Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Sells Out on Launch Day, Signalling Strong Demand for Luxury Living in Abu Dhabi // Maldives Getaway Beckons Shoppers at Dubai’s Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah // Dubai Unveils Blockchain-Based Real Estate Investment Platform // Webclei Emerges as a Game-Changer in Free Web Security Scanning // Bitcoin ETFs Propel Market Surge with Unprecedented Inflows // Coinbase Faces Investor Backlash Over Alleged Data Mismanagement // Tron’s USDT Surge Redefines Global Stablecoin Landscape // Ethereum Upgrade Enables New Wave of Wallet Theft // India Launches Advanced Weather Model for Agriculture // Worldcoin Token Climbs Amidst Strategic Expansion and Investor Confidence // Air Arabia and Mbank Launch New Digital Travel Payment Solution // Why smart individual investors are looking beyond stocks //