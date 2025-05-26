Etihad Airways Delivers Strong Q1 Performance Amidst Expansion Drive

Etihad Airways reported a profit of 685 million dirhams for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 30% increase year-on-year. This growth was attributed to robust demand and enhanced operational efficiency. Total revenue rose by 15%, supported by gains in both passenger and cargo business. Passenger revenue climbed 16% to 5.5 billion dirhams , bolstered by increased capacity, ongoing network expansion, and more frequent flights.

The airline carried 5 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025, up from 4.3 million in the same quarter last year. This growth was supported by a passenger load factor of 87%, reflecting sustained demand across its expanding network. Etihad’s CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, highlighted the airline’s strong performance, noting a 14% increase in passenger numbers compared to February last year. He emphasized that sustained growth and high load factors demonstrate the airline’s ability to meet rising travel demand while expanding its network.

Etihad’s expansion strategy includes introducing new destinations to enhance connectivity and strengthen its global presence. In the first quarter of 2025, the airline announced two new routes and increased flight frequencies, bringing the total number of new destinations scheduled for 2025 to 16. This includes flights to Peshawar, Pakistan, starting September 29, 2025, and the addition of Addis Ababa to Etihad’s network. The airline has also announced new routes to Prague, Warsaw, Algiers, Tunis, and Atlanta, while increasing frequencies to key European cities, including Paris, Milan, Manchester, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Madrid.

Etihad’s fleet expansion supports its growth strategy. The airline’s operating fleet continued to grow with the addition of 12 aircraft, including six A320 NEOs and the reintroduction of its fifth A380. Etihad now boasts the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleet in the region, supporting its ESG strategy to minimize carbon emissions while enhancing service offerings.

The airline’s commitment to customer experience has also contributed to its success. Etihad invested in enhancing customer experience, resulting in a significant increase in Net Promoter Score , reflecting improved operational and service satisfaction. In 2024, Etihad approved a AED3 billion retrofit program—its largest-ever—which is expected to further elevate cabin comfort, inflight experience, and NPS once implemented. Additionally, Etihad launched a dedicated premium call center, delivering faster and more personalized service for premium travelers, leveraging AI to enhance productivity. Over 200 improvements were made to the website and app to further enhance guest experience. Furthermore, the airline’s loyalty program, Etihad Guest, reached a milestone of 10 million members.

Etihad’s financial performance in the first quarter of 2025 builds on its record results in 2024, where it reported a profit after tax of AED 1.7 billion , driven by AED 20.8 billion in passenger revenue and AED 4.2 billion in cargo revenue. Total revenue experienced a year-on-year increase of 25%, reaching AED 25.3 billion . This growth was fueled by remarkable performance in both passenger and cargo sectors.

Looking ahead, Etihad’s “Journey 2030” strategy aims to bolster Abu Dhabi’s role as a travel hub connecting Asia and Europe. Targets include expanding destinations to more than 125 airports by 2030 from over 70 today, and boosting its fleet to over 160 aircraft from around 90 now. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport opened a multibillion-dollar new terminal in 2023 that tripled annual capacity to 45 million passengers, supporting the airline’s growth plans.