Dubai Metro company appoints new MD

Public Services Company Serco Middle East has appointed Wallace Weatherill as its new Managing Director, a role in which he will spearhead the operations of the largest automated transport system in the region the Dubai Metro as well as the Dubai Tram in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Serco Middle East operates and maintains the Dubai Metro and operates the Dubai Tram on behalf of the RTA. Wallace has worked in the Middle East rail industry for over 6 years, firstly mobilising the North-South high-speed passenger Railway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wallace re-joins the public services company having previously served as Serco’s Director for Rail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With almost 20 years dedicated experience in the operations of critical rail systems in both the UK and the Middle East, Wallace brings with him the knowledge and expertise required to successfully continue the award-winning Dubai Metro operations both Serco and the RTA are known for.

Prior to his overseas appointments, Wallace led passenger railway businesses in the UK such as Southeastern, London Commuter Railway and London Midland. Wallace also brings his infrastructure management experience gained with the UK infrastructure operator Network Rail from 1999-2006.

Wallace’s appointment with Serco and the Dubai Metro and Tram will play a pivotal role in ensuring a timely and sufficient operation on behalf of both Serco and the RTA.

Serco provides a full spectrum of transport systems in the Middle East and across the globe, ranging from air and sea to road and rail. In the Middle East, Serco brings global expertise in the design, operation and maintenance of heavy rail, light rail, and trams; and provides airport operations, facilities management and air navigation services. Serco is also the largest non-government operator of civilian air traffic control in the world and offers a range of airside fire and rescue services.

Also published on Medium.