Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai government has abolished a 30% tax on alcohol and 270-dirham fee for liquor licenses, two major distributors announced.

Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), one of the largest alcohol stores in Dubai, praised the move as “BIG BIG NEWS,” and said people “no longer need to make trips across the country to stock up on favorite drinks.”

“With the removal of 30% municipality tax and FREE alcohol license, buying your favorite drinks is now easier and cheaper than ever!” MMI said in a tweet.

African & Eastern, another major distributor, confirmed the news, but announced that the 5 percent VAT will apply to purchases.

The decision to cut taxes on alcoholic drinks is believed to be the result of the new tourism strategy that boosts Dubai’s competitiveness and attract 100 billion dirham in additional investment by 2031.

