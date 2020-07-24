logo
Featured
Dubai, Sharjah win WTTC global safety stamp

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai and Sharjah have won endorsement by the the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) for using to the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched the world travel and tourism organization.

Other popular holiday hotspots achieving this include Indonesia and Spanish summer sun destinations including Alicante and Benidorm.

WTTC, which represents the global travel & tourism private sector, created the Safe Travels stamp to allow travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the global standardised health and hygiene protocols.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has welcomed the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, which place the safety and hygiene of travellers as top priority.

Since the launch of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp, destination countries, cities, and hotspots around the world have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols.

As part of its Safe Travels protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

Also published on Medium.

