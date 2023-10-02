Dubai to host global tech and startup communities

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers,is the global business community to Expand North Star, the world’s largest gathering of startups and investors.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s flagship event will take place at Dubai Harbour from 15 – 18 October 2023 and is set to connect the world’s most sought-after startups with innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and the founders of global success stories. Together, participants will seek to leverage the exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.

The global startup event reflects Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s commitment to enabling ambitious startups to access the tools they need to thrive in the emirate. Expand North Star supports the chamber’s drive to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for the digital industries by bringing together venture capitalists and startups, expanding the presence of startups, and attracting the global tech community to the emirate.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event aims to support Dubai’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Launched at the beginning of the year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, D33 aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy during the coming decade and position Dubai among the top three cities worldwide. The digital economy has been established as a key pillar of the agenda, which seeks to generate an annual contribution of AED 100 billion to the emirate’s economy from digital transformation projects. Expand North Star aims to support this goal by turning 30 startups into unicorns – privately held startups with a valuation of US$ 1 billion or more – by 2033.

Expand North Star offers an ideal platform for startups that will help them accelerate their growth in a unique global environment and make a significant impact in the business world. This year’s event will be hosted across ten dedicated exhibition halls at Dubai Harbour.

Expand North Star is set to host more than 1,800 startup exhibitors from over 100 countries. More than 1,000 investors with a combined total of over US$ 1 trillion under management are heading to Dubai, which is rapidly emerging as the heart of the world’s digital economy.

The eagerly anticipated event kicks off on Sunday, 15 October, with the official opening and the CTO World Congress, which will offer unique insights into the minds of the world’s best tech architects and data scientists.

Expand North Star 2023 will feature AI Monday, showcasing over 400 fast-scaling AI startups; India Central, the biggest gathering of Indian startups ever assembled outside of the country; as well as Asia Fast 100 and Africa Fast 100, the event’s largest showcases that will bring together 100 leading startups from each continent for a packed day of conferences, networking, and dedicated pitch competitions.

