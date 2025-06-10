Dubai Unveils Iconic Blue Line Metro Expansion with Record‑Breaking Station

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has marked the commencement of work on the long-planned Dubai Metro Blue Line, laying the foundation stone for its first station—an architectural masterpiece poised to become the world’s highest metro stop at 74 metres. The AED 56 billion project will see construction of a 30 km rail corridor featuring 14 stations and 15.5 km of tunnels. When completed in 2029, it will extend Dubai’s transit network to 131 km with 78 stations, serviced by 168 trains.

Laying out the design, Sheikh Mohammed described the station—named ‘Emaar Properties’—as an “architectural icon” that aligns with Dubai’s cultural landmarks. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the station spans approximately 11,000 m² and is expected to handle 160,000 passengers daily, rising to 70,000 by 2040. Built to bridge Dubai Creek via a 1.3 km viaduct, the alignment also encompasses advanced sustainable features and full Platinum-level green building certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Line will connect nine key districts, from Bur Dubai/Deira through Dubai Silicon Oasis to Academic City, also establishing interchanges with the existing Red and Green lines at Al Rashidiya and Al Jaddaf respectively. Travel time is expected to be between 10 and 25 minutes, with a projected ridership of 200,000 by 2030 and up to 320,000 by 2040.

Oversight for the project was awarded five months ago to a consortium led by Turkey’s MAPA and Limak, with China’s CRRC delivering rail systems. The contract, valued at AED 20.5 billion, follows an international tender detailed by the Roads and Transport Authority. Construction began in April under RTA supervision and is slated to complete by September 2029, coinciding with the Metro’s 20th anniversary.

The Blue Line is not only a transport project but also a key driver of Dubai’s broader economic and urban strategy, under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Analysts predict it could deliver AED 2.60 in economic, social, and environmental benefits for every dirham invested by 2040, with potential reduction of road congestion by 20% and a 25% uplift in land values near stations.

At a ceremony held on June 9 2025, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Mattar Al Tayer, RTA Director‑General, and representatives from the MAPA-Limak-CRRC group, as he laid the foundation stone for the Emaar Properties Station in Dubai Creek Harbour. The station’s design reflects a fusion of traditional stone, bronze, and glass to evoke a modern heritage, with natural lighting enhancing passenger experience.

Beyond the landmark station, the Blue Line includes Dubai’s largest underground interchange station at International City 1, covering 44,000 m² and capable of processing 350,000 passengers per day. The elevated–subterranean route is engineered for flexibility: a Y‑junction system allows trains to run directly from Academic City to either Creek or Centrepoint without passenger transfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

An important feature of the new line is the metro’s first-ever bridge spanning Dubai Creek—a 1.3 km link set to provide scenic and efficient connectivity between the city’s burgeoning north‑east and the urban core.

Emaar Properties has secured naming rights for the iconic station under a ten-year agreement beginning at its 2029 inauguration. Similar agreements for other stations are expected to follow.

Since opening in 2009, the Dubai Metro has carried over 2.5 billion passengers, averaging 900,000 day-to-day users. With the Blue Line operational, that figure is projected to only grow—annual ridership is expected to surpass 300 million by 2026.

SOM’s involvement as design lead brings a legacy of landmark architecture—its portfolio includes global icons such as the Burj Khalifa, New York’s Olympic Tower, and Chicago’s Willis Tower. The firm’s concept of a “crossing gateway” symbolises Dubai’s ambition to blend aesthetics and connectivity in its infrastructural projects.

As Dubai develops rapidly under its 2040 plan, transport-oriented infrastructure such as the Blue Line serves multiple objectives: reducing road travel times, supporting high-density developments like Dubai Creek Harbour and Academic City, and promoting sustainable urban growth. Amenities across Blue Line stations will include bus bays, taxi ranks, bike and e-scooter zones, and full accessibility provisions tailored to ‘people of determination’.

The $5.6 billion deal for the Blue Line contract, confirmed by Reuters in December 2024, sets high expectations for the consortium’s delivery through to 2029. Monthly monitoring by the RTA forecasts a phased construction schedule that aligns with urban expansion milestones tied to Expo City Dubai and continuing population growth.

By 2040, the RTA projects that the Metro network will serve 320,000 riders per day on the Blue Line alone, integrated with over 80% of city services reachable within a 20-minute public transit ride—supporting the ‘20‑Minute City’ goal.

The Blue Line is expected to be a catalyst for new patterns of mobility, shaping development in under-served districts like Mirdif, Al Warqa, and Ras Al Khor, while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a testbed for smart and sustainable infrastructure. The combination of landmark design, intermodal connectivity, and environmental ambition positions the line as a model for future metro expansions globally.