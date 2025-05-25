logo
Dubai Unveils World’s Largest Visa Centre at Wafi City

Dubai has launched the world’s largest visa application centre, a sprawling 150,000-square-foot facility located in Wafi City. Operated by VFS Global, the centre is designed to process up to 10,000 visa applications daily, serving as a centralised hub for travellers seeking entry to 37 countries.

The centre boasts over 200 service counters and employs more than 400 staff members from 25 different nationalities, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to global connectivity. The facility’s scale and capacity are intended to streamline visa processing, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Incorporating advanced technology, the centre features an AI Innovation Hub equipped with biometric identification systems and real-time document verification tools. These enhancements aim to reduce processing times and improve accuracy in application assessments. Additionally, a Digitization Centre has been established to convert physical documents into digital formats, facilitating efficient data management. A Global Resilience Centre ensures uninterrupted 24/7 operations, safeguarding against potential disruptions.

The centre offers a Platinum Lounge service, providing applicants with a premium experience that includes private booths, personalised assistance, and expedited processing. This service caters to individuals seeking a more comfortable and efficient application process.

