Dubai Vertical farming show has successful run

Attendees of the 4th Global Vertical Farming Show in Dubai had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, innovative farming methodologies, and the latest advancements in vertical farming solutions.

The two-day event, which had participation from stakeholders in more than 30+ countries, hosted the top players from the entire vertical farming value chain, with key government officials, and industry experts turning it into a platform for knowledge exchange and product showcase.

The participating companies included Vertical Future, Foshan Growspec, GreenState, Multivac, Al Aliyo Hydrofarms, Total Grow, Danfoss, Skytree, etc. along with vertical farm owners like Bustanica, Pure Harvest, Uns Farms, Elite Agro, Veggitech etc. and retail chains like Barakat, Sharjah Coop.

Key government officials present at the event reaffirmed their commitment to promoting food security within the region. Representatives of the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ADAFSA, AAAID, World Green Economy Organization, Emirates Development Bank, Food Tech Valley, top vertical farming companies, various other governing bodies and stakeholders underlined the importance of sustainable agricultural practices that ensure a sufficient and reliable food supply for the future.

Mohammed Mousa Almeeri, Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector at the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that the UAE has heavily invested in technologies including vertical farming, hydroponic farming, controlled environment, smart greenhouses and sustainable farming practices and will continue to do so in future.

