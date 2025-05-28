Dubai’s Retail Scene Set for Major Boost with Three-Day Mega Sale

Dubai is gearing up for its largest shopping event of the year, as the Three-Day Super Sale returns from May 30 to June 1, offering discounts of up to 90% across more than 2,500 outlets and over 500 brands citywide. The event, strategically timed ahead of Eid Al Adha, is expected to draw significant footfall from both residents and tourists seeking value-driven purchases.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment , the biannual sale encompasses a broad spectrum of products, including fashion, electronics, homeware, beauty, and groceries. Prominent brands such as IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Sephora, Sharaf DG, and Damas are participating, with substantial markdowns anticipated.

Key shopping destinations like Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira, and Ibn Battuta Mall are among the venues hosting the sale. Additionally, Dubai Festival City Mall is offering a 10% cashback on purchases of AED 1,000 or more, with an increased cashback of 12.5% for BLUE rewards members.

The timing of the sale aligns with the upcoming Eid Al Adha festivities, providing shoppers an opportunity to prepare for the holiday season. Families, who often spend up to AED 4,000 on Eid shopping, are expected to benefit significantly from the discounts.

Retailers are optimistic about the event’s impact on sales and customer engagement. The 3DSS has historically led to a substantial increase in consumer spending, with some outlets reporting a 200% surge during the sale period.

Shoppers are advised to plan their visits strategically to avoid peak hours and ensure a more comfortable shopping experience. Early morning visits are recommended to secure the best deals and avoid large crowds.