Moscow and its surrounding regions experienced one of the most extensive aerial assaults since the onset of the conflict, as Russia’s Defence Ministry reported intercepting 337 Ukrainian drones overnight. The attack resulted in at least three fatalities and significant disruptions across multiple sectors.

Russian authorities confirmed that 91 drones were downed over the Moscow region, with 74 of these intercepted as they approached the capital. The remaining drones targeted areas including Kursk, Bryansk, Ryazan, and Nizhny Novgorod. This marks the largest drone offensive on Russian territory since the commencement of hostilities.

Governor Andrei Vorobyov of the Moscow region reported that debris from the downed drones caused fires and structural damage in several districts. In Domodedovo, a drone struck the premises of the Miratorg distribution center, igniting a fire that destroyed approximately 20 vehicles and resulted in the death of a security guard. Additional casualties and injuries were reported in the towns of Vidnoye and Ramenskoye, where residential buildings sustained damage.

The aerial assault prompted the temporary closure of all four major airports serving Moscow—Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky—as well as the suspension of services at Domodedovo railway station due to infrastructure damage. These disruptions underscore the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to such attacks.

The timing of the drone offensive coincided with ongoing peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations. Ukrainian officials have indicated that the scale of the attack serves as a strategic message to Moscow, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive ceasefire that includes aerial and naval operations.

In response to the assault, Russian military analysts have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s air defense systems. Despite the high number of drones intercepted, the successful penetration of several unmanned aerial vehicles into the Moscow region highlights potential gaps in Russia’s defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated the importance of bolstering domestic drone production and enhancing military capabilities. His administration continues to advocate for increased international support, including the lifting of restrictions on advanced weaponry, to counter Russian aggression effectively.