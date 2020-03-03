Ducab to launch new metal subsidiary

Arabian Post Staff

Ducab is consolidating its metal operations into a new subsidiary -DMB, a dedicated business unit within the Ducab Group of companies supplying “Made in UAE” copper and aluminium solutions. Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) and Ducab Copper Rod Plant, which have over 160 employees between them, are included under the DMB umbrella.

Today, DMB exports 75% of its production to more than 35 countries in the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In 2019, Ducab’s copper and aluminium business generated over AED2 billion in revenue.

DMB, a stand-alone company within Ducab Group and the only company in the region to provide both copper and aluminium solutions, will be focused on serving the needs of all its customers – principally companies in the electrical manufacturing industry. DMB will have the capacity to design solutions which will be manufactured in DMB’s existing copper rod and aluminium factories, both of which are based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab, said: “The launch of DMB aligns with the growth of the metals segment within Ducab and gives us the opportunity to focus a dedicated team on the needs of our metal customers.”

“In 2019 we increased our copper capacity by 30% to 175,000 tonnes and this enhanced capacity, along with our 50,000 tonnes of aluminium, will allow us to grow the number of markets we serve.”

DMB inherits Ducab Group’s strong reputation for quality and service that has been built up over the last decade and now adds the advantage of a stand-alone focused structure.

Mohamed Al Ahmedi, the newly appointed General Manager of DMB, added: “As a standalone business dedicated to this field, the creation of DMB will allow us to further improve the service of our clients whilst opening new opportunities to expand our reach. By further developing our capacity for metals solutions and services, DMB can contribute to the UAE’s flourishing industrial supply chain and contribute to the UAE’s strategy to champion industrial investments

