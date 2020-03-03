Quantcast
Wednesday / March 4.
logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedDucab to launch new metal subsidiary
Featured
0 likes
12 seen
0 Comments

Ducab to launch new metal subsidiary

Arabian Post Staff

 Ducab is consolidating its metal operations into a new subsidiary -DMB, a dedicated business unit within the Ducab Group of companies supplying “Made in UAE” copper and aluminium solutions. Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) and Ducab Copper Rod Plant, which have over 160 employees between them, are included under the DMB umbrella.

Today, DMB exports 75% of its production to more than 35 countries in the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In 2019, Ducab’s copper and aluminium business generated over AED2 billion in revenue.

DMB, a stand-alone company within Ducab Group and the only company in the region to provide both copper and aluminium solutions, will be focused on serving the needs of all its customers – principally companies in the electrical manufacturing industry. DMB will have the capacity to design solutions which will be manufactured in DMB’s existing copper rod and aluminium factories, both of which are based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman of Ducab, said: “The launch of DMB aligns with the growth of the metals segment within Ducab and gives us the opportunity to focus a dedicated team on the needs of our metal customers.”

“In 2019 we increased our copper capacity by 30% to 175,000 tonnes and this enhanced capacity, along with our 50,000 tonnes of aluminium, will allow us to grow the number of markets we serve.”

DMB inherits Ducab Group’s strong reputation for quality and service that has been built up over the last decade and now adds the advantage of a stand-alone focused structure.

 Mohamed Al Ahmedi, the newly appointed General Manager of DMB, added: “As a standalone business dedicated to this field, the creation of DMB will allow us to further improve the service of our clients whilst opening new opportunities to expand our reach. By further developing our capacity for metals solutions and services, DMB can contribute to the UAE’s flourishing industrial supply chain and contribute to the UAE’s strategy to champion industrial investments

Also published on Medium.

Share

Related posts

Featured
Columns
What's On
Featured Blogs
Featured
Featured
Arabian Post
About Us

The Arabian Post offers you the best of all stories of the day aggregated from multiple networks around the world along with original contributions and analysis by TAP’s own staff.

The Arabian Post is the only news website one needs to access to be up to date with the latest happenings around the world, with reports drawn from top news sources, including wire services, broadcasters, newspapers, magazines and most popular online news sites.

Network:

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post