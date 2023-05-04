EC notice to Kharge’s son for abusive language against PM

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank for using “abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP unit in Karnataka on Monday filed a complaint with EC against Priyank for his “nalayak beta (a useless son)” remark against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress manifestos have provided much zest to electioneering for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, which was initially thought to be a bland battle without much ado. In the past two days, the two manifestos have taken centre stage and it is likely to spur the campaigning till the elections are over.

The documents providing a vision of the two national political parties for the next five years suddenly became the talk of the town like never before.

While the BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1, Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2. The BJP has called its manifesto ‘Praja Pranalike-2023’ (Citizens’ Manifesto-2023) and the Congress ‘Paradise of peace to all’. Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

