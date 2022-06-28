ECOVACS ROBOTICS Brings Loved Ones Closer on Vietnam Family Day With Launch of DEEBOT T10 Featuring Enhanced AI for Intelligent Floor Cleaning

Free your hands for hugging your love. Leave cleaning to DEEBOT.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 June 2022 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS (“ECOVACS”), the world’s leading service robotics leader, is making good on its new mission, “Robotics for All”, by reimagining floor cleaning with the brand-new AI-powered DEEBOT T10 robotic vacuum cleaner. Available on Vietnam Family Day, the new DEEBOT combines next-generation technologies, such as AIVI 3.0 Upgraded AI-based Object Recognition and Avoidance technology, that offer tech-savvy family members more time with their loved ones instead of household chores. It also ushers in a new era of human-bot interaction with YIKO Voice Assistant, making the DEEBOT T10 every family’s intelligent butler.



Superior Cleaning Capability Powered by AI and Efficiency by ECOVACS’ Proprietary Technologies



Enhanced AI with AIVI 3.0: The DEEBOT T10 comes with AIVI 3.0, powered by a Horizon Sunrise® 3 Processor. The enhanced AI capability improves object single-frame recognition accuracy by 20% and the object single-frame recognition speed by 20 times. With an onboard 960P astrophotography camera that widens the Field of View (FOV) to 148.3°, DEEBOT T10 identifies common ground obstacles faster and is better at avoiding them. The robotic vacuum cleaner also recognizes 18 types of floor obstacles, furniture, and floor materials and comes with a TÜV Rheinland privacy and safety certificate for software and hardware. DEEBOT T10 is designed to work on different surfaces and carpets. The AIVI 3.0 technology, when paired with ultrasonic sensors, helps the robotic vacuum cleaner recognize different carpet types while anti-drop sensors keep it from falling over stairs and thresholds. When cleaning carpets (only available in standard mode), it automatically changes pressure and avoids them when mopping. The real-time video and communication feature enables users to keep in touch with family members at home and monitor their homes at all times.

Intelligent YIKO Voice Assistant: DEEBOT T10 features YIKO Voice Assistant, the industry’s first built-in natural language interactive assistant for home service robots and the first AI voice assistant in home service robotics to support multiple languages. It combines several AI-based voice interaction technologies, including voice semantics from Google, to improve the accuracy and response times, offering users an unprecedented interactive experience in natural language. Users can engage, command, and interact with the DEEBOT T10 with their voice. The three well-placed mics allow users to activate the units by saying, “OK YIKO.” By saying, “OK YIKO, quick map building,” users can build a complete map for efficient cleaning. YIKO AI voice assistant also transforms the user experience, turning the DEEBOT T10 from highly intelligent cleaning tools to truly home service robotics. The integrated sound localization technology and AIVI 3.0 technology can pinpoint the voice source in the house, allowing users to command the robotic vacuum cleaners to clean a specific area or come to their location within a five-meter radius.

Excellent ECOVACS HOME App Experience: DEEBOT T10’s TrueMapping 2.0 uses onboard dToF sensors for more accurate positioning while allowing users to save the maps in 2D or 3D formats in the intuitive ECOVACS HOME App on their mobile devices. Users can switch from 2D to 3D maps for a more detailed view of their home. By learning and understanding the home environment, the maps create a more detailed home environment and accurately identify home structure, furniture, and ground materials. Users can also improve cleaning efficiency around and under the furniture using the 3D map.

Superior Cleaning Experience with 4-stage Deep Cleaning System

Powerful 4-Stage Cleaning System: The Dual Side Brushes quickly collect ground dust and cover every inch of the house, while the floating main brush keeps the unit closer to the floor without damage and with a strong 3,000pa suction power. The overall design allows the robotic vacuum cleaners to adapt to different floor types during deep cleaning. The OZMO™ Pro 3.0 Oscillating Mopping System vibrates 600 times per minute to remove the most stubborn floor stains. It is ideal for dusty environments, removing pet hair, or for households where occupants are allergic to dust.

Clean well and smell good with Air Freshener Module: The DEEBOT T10 can refresh the air with its interchangeable module during vacuuming. Users can choose from three base Air Freshener Capsules — Wild Bluebell, Bergamot&Lavender, and Cucumber&Oak — and have a clean and fragrant home.

Compatible with Auto Empty Station (Sold individually): The DEEBOT T10 supports the Auto Empty Station, maximizing cleaning convenience and offering peace of mind. It empties all types of dust particles from the robotic vacuum cleaner, allowing it to work longer and harder. The 21kPa suction power sucks up all the dust from the unit and eliminates the need for the user to empty the on-unit dust collector manually. The station can hold the dust for up to 60 days, and the fully-sealed design and sealed dust bag ensure no accidental dust leakages. Users can also personalize when the robotic vacuum cleaner empties its collected dust.

Pricing and Availability

DEEBOT T10 is available today at the ECOVACS Authorized Distributor https://vietnamrobotics.vn/. The suggested retail price of DEEBOT T10 is 16.99M VND. A 25% discount is offered from June 28 (the Family Day) to July 19, making the DEEBOT T10, Auto Empty Station, and DEEBOT T10+ (bundled with Auto Empty Station) priced at 12.99 M VND, 4.99 M VND, and 17.69M VND respectively. Please visit ecovacs.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.

With a new vision of “Advancing robotic technologies to serve the world to create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production”, ECOVACS ROBOTICS cares about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. We aim to design and launch “Robotics for All”: using our deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

