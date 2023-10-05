logo
India Politics
ED move for naming AAP as ‘accused’ in excise scam

Reliable legal sources close to CNN-News 18 has learned that there are ongoing deliberations among Enforcement Directorate whether AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) will be named as an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case.

This is said to be in ED’s plans after the Supreme Court asked why the party has not been named as beneficiary if the probe agency and CBI’s case is that money was taken for party fund.

While legal opinions are being sought, it is important to note that the ultimate decision rests with the investigating officer.

Top legal sources confirmed to News18 that discussions are underway as to whether AAP will be made an accused or not. Legal opinions are being sought, though the final call would be of the investigating officer, sources said.

This development comes a day after AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP was arrested after raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) his residence in Delhi in connection with the Delhi liquorgate. Sanjay Singh’s aides were searched by ED earlier this year.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora and YSRCP MP Magunta Reddy’s son Raghav Manguta turned approver in the money laundering case pertaining to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Speaking on ED action against her party colleague Sanjay Singh, AAP leader Atishi said Dinesh Arora has been forced to turn approver. Without any proof they have arrested Sanjay Singh…BJP is ending jail to anyone who is against them. AAP is not scared from BJP’s jail threats. Dinesh Arora is forced to turn approver.”

Arora, who was arrested in the money laundering case in July, had also turned approver in the CBI case wherein his statements had played a crucial role in the arrest of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

With inputs from News18

