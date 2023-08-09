logo
HomeIndiaED summons CM Soren in money laundering case
India
0 likes

ED summons CM Soren in money laundering case

hemant soren jharkhand cm 168396913416x9 1

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for interrogation in a money laundering case, an official said here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been asked to depose on August 14 at the federal agency’s office here and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the official said.

He is expected to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case.

The 47-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Neither Soren nor his office has reacted to the fresh summons.

BJP MP from the state Deepak Prakash Tuesday demanded Soren’s resignation alleging that he was involved in the defence land scam in connivance with corrupt bureaucrats of the state.

Claiming to have been the first to have exposed the defence land scam, he said “We had requested the ED to investigate the case. Today, the result is that after the illegal mining case, the Jharkhand chief minister has been summoned by ED in connection with money laundering with respect to land held by the Army and others.

The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

A special PMLA court has already sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested by ED to jail.

The ED interrogated Ranjan for around 10 hours on April 24 in connection with its probe into money laundering in the alleged illegal land deals. Ranjan was briefly questioned by the agency on April 13 as well when searches were carried out at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

The ED arrested several people, including a Jharkhand government officer, after the raids.

On November 17, 2022 the ED had questioned Soren for over nine hours in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

Soren had then claimed he was a “victim of conspiracy” by the opposition BJP in the state. He has been accusing the opposition of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government ever since the JMM came to power.

“The central agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter … I am the chief minister of the state and hold a constitutional post. But the way the summons were issued, it seems I will flee from the country,” he had said.

Soren was initially summoned by the ED on November 3, 2022 but he did not appear citing official engagements. He had even dared the central probe agency to arrest him and then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

The agency has so far arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in the case.

With inputs from News18

The post ED summons CM Soren in money laundering case first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Grab five Assassin’s Creed games for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC // Dubai’s realty transactions exceed AED2bn Tuesday // MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Programming Challenge // World News | ADNEC Services, Kenes Group Partner to Launch Specialised Conferences, Exhibitions in Abu Dhabi // MEET & GREET “THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS” STAR BROOKE SMITH AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT AT BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE ORIGINAL FILMSITE // BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum // IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed ‘Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s Wealth’ // 15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30 plus countries // ED summons CM Soren in money laundering case // World News | Abu Dhabi City Municipality Implores Demolition Firms to Ensure Secure Work Environment at Their Sites // Bear escapes from cage on plane in Dubai, delaying flight // National Identity Mark: 29 out of 87 Abu Dhabi private schools rated ‘outstanding’, ‘good’ // Lapid meets UAE foreign minister in Italy, amid hiatus in high-level visits // Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bln contract to boost infrastructure // World News | 15th Abu Dhabi Art to Showcase 92 Galleries from over 30 Countries // UAE boxing champion to shine bright among stars in Abu Dhabi // DCT Abu Dhabi releases Annual Report 2022 // Visit to see incredible walruses of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi // UAE: Tourism sector booms as 18 million people visit Abu Dhabi in 2022 // ADNEC Services, Kenes Group partner to launch specialised conferences, exhibitions in Abu Dhabi //