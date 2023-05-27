Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore

Education in Motion’s (EiM) The Greenhouse at Dulwich College (Singapore) is the only international school building in Singapore to be certified Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy under the BCA Green Mark 2021 (GM: 2021) by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) with Health and Well-being, Intelligence, and Maintainability badges.

EiM is the first international education group in Singapore to launch an ESG report for the second year running to champion sustainability education and sustainable practices within its schools.

EiM Co-Founder and Chief Collaboration Officer, Karen Yung, reiterated that The Greenhouse is part of EiM’s continued efforts to support the Singapore Green Plan and build a better future for all across its four ESG pillars – Learning, Planet, People, and Policy.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – Education in Motion (EiM) was awarded the Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy certification under the latest Green Mark 2021 scheme by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for The Greenhouse at Dulwich College (Singapore) campus today.

EiM founders receiving the Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy Certification from BCA. From left to right: Fraser White, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Education in Motion; Ms Karen Yung, Co-Founder and Chief Collaboration Officer, Education in Motion; and Mr Ang Kian Seng, Group Director of BCA’s Environmental Sustainability Group.

In addition, The Greenhouse attained three badges in Health and Well-being (Hw), Intelligence (In), and Maintainability (Mt), which signifies exemplary performance in these subjects and showcases EiM’s commitment towards driving the sustainability agenda for today and the future.

The Greenhouse is a net-zero energy, seven-storey state-of-the-art structure which will be launched later in the year. The building’s net-zero energy achievement contributes to the Singapore Green Building Masterplan – a part of the broader Singapore Green Plan – which captures Singapore’s collective commitment to pursue more ambitious sustainability standards in the Built Environment. This will also be the first new building and first international school in Singapore to receive the Green Mark Zero Energy certification under the latest Green Mark 2021 scheme, paving the way for even more education players to play their part in building a more sustainable future for all.

EiM’s aspiration for The Greenhouse was realised through its partnership with award-winning architectural firm DP Architects and its specialist arm in sustainable design, DP Sustainable Design (DPSD). Throughout The Greenhouse’s architectural design, construction materials, and function, the building embodies EiM’s “Live Worldwise” motto and EiM’s vision to be the global leader in pioneering education for a sustainable future. Building a sustainable campus is also aligned with EiM’s commitment to building a better future for all across its four ESG pillars – Learning, Planet, People, and Policy.

Ms Karen Yung, Co-Founder and Chief Collaboration Officer at EiM, shared, “This is a prestigious award that we are proud to have attained for The Greenhouse. At EiM, we place the student at the heart of everything we do. We believe we have a responsibility and the ability to be part of the solution to the social and environmental challenges facing the planet today for this generation of children and future generations. With our global headquarters in Singapore, we are always looking for ways to support our local communities and be committed to achieving the Singapore Green Plan. As educators, we challenge our students to use their imagination, intellect and raise expectations in themselves. We hope The Greenhouse will inspire others to do just that so together we can drive a more sustainable future for the country.”

Mr Ang Kian Seng, Group Director of BCA’s Environmental Sustainability Group, said, “The Greenhouse is the first new institutional building in Singapore to be certified Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy under the BCA Green Mark 2021. Through extensive on-site renewable energy installations, including both rooftop and building-integrated photovoltaics, it is one of a few buildings to attain Zero Energy solely based on on-site renewable energy production. Going beyond the Zero Energy requirements, The Greenhouse also utilises smart Facilities Management to ensure efficient operation and maintenance of the building, such as through using building analytics for predictive maintenance. As an educational institution, EiM demonstrates strong commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency, and occupant well-being, and is a good example that other international institutions can look towards.”

With a keen focus on providing innovative educational exposure for students to participate in sustainability solutioning to real-world issues, The Greenhouse features the following sustainable strategies:

Extensive renewable energy production: Architects have designed an eco-envelope consisting of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) to surround the building, maximising the total area of offsite solar panels within the campus. Innovative energy-generating kinetic floor tiles are also interfaced to a screen at the building entrance to show the amount of energy produced when students walk across them. Overall, the renewable energy generated for The Greenhouse achieves more than 100% energy savings and reduces about 216 tonnes of CO 2 emission, the equivalent of powering 122 four-room HDB flats.

Superior energy efficiency: The building features light shafts and a central atrium to allow natural light and ventilation throughout the space, minimising the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning. The Greenhouse also uses highly energy-efficient technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors linked to a Smart Digital Twin platform with Smart Facilities Management workflow automation to optimise building performance and reduce energy consumption.

Outstanding resource optimisation: To reduce carbon footprint, the building uses sustainable materials such as SGBP-certified[1] low-carbon concrete and recycled wood for interior design and furniture. To reduce water consumption, the building adopts efficient sanitary fittings and has a rainwater harvesting system that collects and recycles rainwater for irrigation.

Remarkable enhancements to promote Hw: The building ensures that occupants have convenient access to nature by incorporating greenery and natural elements throughout, spanning from the step atrium to the roof garden. To promote a healthy indoor environment conducive to learning, smart indoor air quality sensors are utilised to monitor and improve air quality.

EiM is also the first education player in Singapore to launch an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for the second year running. This marks EiM’s commitment to developing, measuring, and maintaining sustainable practices within its schools and operations across the group. Five schools in the EiM family have now achieved green building certifications while significant progress to optimise ESG governance has also been made.

​EiM schools’ focus on sustainability and global citizenship has shaped its students and alumni’s paths to make the world a better, greener place. EiM will continue to be at the forefront of sustainability education in Singapore and will actively pursue initiatives to accelerate this shift.

Renders of the building can be found here.

Hashtag: #EducationinMotion

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Education in Motion (“EiM”)

Education in Motion (“EiM”) is a growing family of premier education brands, comprising 13 schools in 9 cities and five countries including Singapore, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Switzerland, as well as innovative platforms that provide creative education solutions. With a leading Singaporean institutional investor as a significant equity investor and its global headquarters in Singapore, EiM is value-aligned with Singapore’s Green Agenda and aspires to be the global leader in pioneering education for a sustainable future.

About Dulwich College (Singapore)

Dulwich College (Singapore) is a leading international school with a British independent school ethos, drawing upon the proud 400-year heritage, excellence, innovation and values of the founding school in London. Part of the Dulwich College International family of schools, Dulwich College (Singapore) has a global outlook and contemporary approach, reflecting the diversity of the students from 2 to 18 years. Dulwich College (Singapore) believes in nurturing global citizens and well-rounded future leaders who are equipped to create solutions to the world’s challenges. Students are encouraged to Live Worldwise – to make informed choices, take inspired action and create positive impact.