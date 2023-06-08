logo
Just in:
Rahul Gandhi Has Finally Given A Jolt To Narendra Modi In Indian Diaspora // Pretty Beauty Introduces the Latest Trending Korean Beauty Device // BJP Is Not Having Smooth Sailing In Uttar Pradesh Before Lok Sabha Polls // Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success // Saudi role as swing producer reinforced // 3 notches easier to set up business in UAE than Singapore // LiveSpo represents Vietnam, announces world’s first spore probiotics in nasal spray form at the BIO International Convention // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // Akhilesh Yadav Launches Lok Jagran Rath Yatra For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // Centre invites wrestlers for talks after Shah meeting // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Deve Gowda not sure about success of opposition alliance // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations // Oil Market Hinges On Possibility Of Saudi Production Cut Extension Beyond July // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 07 Jun 2023 // Jollibee Foods Corporation starts the year strong, Reports +20.2% Systemwide Sales Growth in North America in Q1 2023 // Saif bin Zayed briefed on new strategy of Ministry of Community Development // Abdulla bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance // Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // Sam Pitroda gives ammunition to BJP with temple remark //
mobile-logo
HomeColumnsElection won, economy lost!
Columns
0 likes
15 seen
0 Comments

Election won, economy lost!

Matein Khalid

President Erdoğan recalled his pro-markets ex-Wall Streeter Mehmet Şimşek as Finance Vizier and the head of MIT who negotiated his diplomatic rapprochement with Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as Foreign Minister but all hell has broken loose in the money markets of Istanbul as I write. The Turkish lira has plunged 7% this AM as state owned banks have stopped the dollar sales they were ordered to execute to defend the lira in the run up to the election. This is classic FX manipulation for political gain that Pakistani Fin Min Ishaq Daar perfected to such a degree that he was renamed Ishaq Dollar.

I had pointed out in a past post that the volatility on the Turkish lira had spiked up from 3 to 20%. This was clear evidence that the smart money in the FX market predicted a sharp plunge in the Turkish lira once Erdoğan won the election. The Turkish lira now trades at 23.10. This means it has fallen a ghastly 12% since Sultan Recep was girded with the sword of Osman at Erdine. Lest my outraged wannabe Turkiye compatriots from the Land of the Pure get outraged, this is just a silly joke from Ottoman history and Erdoğan actually swore his oath of office in Ankara.

State intervention in Turkish financial markets has been on a colossal scale and its political DNA has been a recurrent theme in Erdonomics since the dawn of AKP rule. I have done my best to caution my friends against Turkish risk assets of any kind, including property as it was obvious that the end game of Erdonomics was hyperinflation, a lira free fall, banking crisis and a sov debt debacle. Yet so many investors in the Gulf succumbed to the temptations of Turkish delights and now have bitter but not sweet tastes in their mouths. As my old maths teacher Punchy used to admonish me: wise men learn from others’ mistakes, normal men learn from their own mistakes and fools never learn.

My confidence in the post-election Turkish lira has also been hit by Goldman Sachs’s most recent strategy note which has slashed his fare value target from 22 to 28. Investment bank economists are usually perma-bulls – since they are a cost center while the deal makers have to win multi-million dollar Eurobond advisory and privatization mandates from Mount Olympus in Ankara where the only Zeus is Erdo. The rate of the lira’s plunge has escalated in the past. The smart money has bailed out while retail investors, who include Mrs. Wattanabe from Dai-Nippon has lost their shirts, skirts and kimonos. The panic is self-evident in the Turkish lira-yen FX charts.

I doubt if Erdoğan is ready to embrace Davos Man and Wall Street since he has demonized the interest rate lobby that secretly rules the world, a point first made by Tsar Nicky’s Okhrana in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. So I doubt if Mehmet Bey will be given any freedom from his boss’s economic diktat. The central bank has burnt its reserves and Turkey desperately needs offshore capital, which is a mirage on the eve of a global recession.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Biz Tech
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 07 Jun 2023 // Election won, economy lost! // Pretty Beauty Introduces the Latest Trending Korean Beauty Device // Abdulla bin Zayed emphasises necessity of assessing learning outcomes; monitoring school performance // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // Spot by NetApp Survey Highlights the Enterprise-Wide Importance of CloudOps and Identifies Key Challenges for Cloud Teams to Achieve Success // Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // Lumen Technologies Partners with KnowBe4 to Address Growing Need for Cybersecurity Awareness in APAC Organisations // Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // China, GCC free trade agreement ‘soon’ // Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case // BJP Is Not Having Smooth Sailing In Uttar Pradesh Before Lok Sabha Polls // Sharjah’s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan // Jollibee Foods Corporation starts the year strong, Reports +20.2% Systemwide Sales Growth in North America in Q1 2023 // Deve Gowda not sure about success of opposition alliance // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour // Akhilesh Yadav Launches Lok Jagran Rath Yatra For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Saif bin Zayed briefed on new strategy of Ministry of Community Development // Centre invites wrestlers for talks after Shah meeting //