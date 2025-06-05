logo
Elephant’s Snack Raid Highlights Human-Wildlife Tensions in Thailand

A wild elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a stir in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province by entering a convenience store near Khao Yai National Park and helping himself to snacks. The incident, captured on surveillance footage, showed the elephant calmly selecting items such as sweet rice crackers, a sandwich, and dried bananas before leaving the store. Despite attempts by park workers to deter him, Plai Biang Lek remained undisturbed, leaving behind muddy footprints and minor ceiling damage.

This event underscores the increasing frequency of human-elephant encounters in the region. Plai Biang Lek, approximately 30 years old, is known to locals for his foraging behavior, often venturing into human settlements in search of food. While he has previously entered homes, this marks the first recorded instance of him entering a commercial establishment.

The growing number of such incidents is attributed to habitat loss due to agricultural expansion. As forests are cleared for farming, elephants are forced to seek food sources in nearby villages and towns. Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation estimates the wild elephant population at around 4,000, with many residing in areas like Khao Yai National Park.

Local residents and authorities are increasingly concerned about the safety implications of these encounters. While no injuries were reported in this instance, the potential for harm exists as elephants and humans come into closer contact. Efforts are underway to develop strategies to mitigate these conflicts, including community education and the creation of buffer zones between human settlements and elephant habitats.

