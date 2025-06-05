TikTok Eliminates #SkinnyTok Amid Mounting Pressure Over Harmful Diet Content

TikTok has removed the hashtag #SkinnyTok from its platform, responding to escalating concerns over content promoting extreme weight loss and disordered eating behaviours. Users searching for the term are now redirected to resources offering support for body image and eating disorders.

The decision follows sustained scrutiny from European regulators, particularly in France, where officials have criticised the platform for enabling the spread of content that glamorises unhealthy body standards. Clara Chappaz, France’s Minister for Digital Affairs, characterised the removal as a “collective victory” and reiterated her commitment to safeguarding minors online.

TikTok stated that the hashtag had become associated with content violating its community guidelines by promoting dangerous dieting practices, including extreme calorie restriction and excessive water consumption. Although the platform had previously attempted to mitigate exposure by restricting such content to users over 18 and adjusting search suggestions, many harmful videos continued to circulate.

The platform has faced criticism for featuring influencers like Liv Schmidt, who promoted these dangerous practices. Her content was eventually removed after media scrutiny, and she later lost her monetisation privileges on Instagram as well.

Despite the removal of the hashtag, concerns persist. Typing “SkinnyTok” into the app now redirects users to wellness advice, but similar harmful content still thrives under altered or misspelled hashtags. Advocates argue that while the ban is a positive step, it is insufficient to address the broader issue of harmful content on the platform.

TikTok’s actions come amid a broader push by the European Union to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content. The European Commission has been investigating TikTok’s risk management of addictive design and harmful content since February 2024. The platform’s decision to ban #SkinnyTok may be seen as an effort to demonstrate compliance with regulatory expectations.

Experts warn that the proliferation of content promoting disordered eating on social media platforms like TikTok can have serious consequences for young users’ mental health. Studies have shown that exposure to such content can lead to increased body dissatisfaction and a higher risk of developing eating disorders. Health professionals emphasise the need for more robust content moderation and greater awareness of the dangers posed by these online communities.