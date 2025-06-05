logo
Just in:
India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance // Venusian Asteroids with Unstable Orbits May Threaten Earth // Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power // X Integrates Polymarket to Let Users Bet on Real-World Events // Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative // Gemini Quietly Advances Toward Public Listing Amid Regulatory Shift // Vingroup and Gulf States Pursue Sustainability-Led Growth as Legacy Powerhouses Reinvent // Metaplanet Unveils Unprecedented $5.4B Bitcoin Investment Initiative // Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins to Streamline Global Payments // Switzerland Embarks on Crypto Data Sharing with 74 Nations // Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holdings Slide Amid Market Rebalancing // Debswana Scales Back Diamond Output Amid Global Market Slump // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // $3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // India’s Manufacturing Sector Embraces AI and Machine Learning // The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam’s Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, and 63 Bib Gourmand // Murena’s /e/OS 3.0 Enhances Privacy and Parental Oversight // OpenInfra and Linux Foundation Forge Unified Front in Open Source Infrastructure // Deutsche Bank Charts Course Toward Digital Currency Integration // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism //
Biz Tech
0 likes

TikTok Eliminates #SkinnyTok Amid Mounting Pressure Over Harmful Diet Content

TikTok has removed the hashtag #SkinnyTok from its platform, responding to escalating concerns over content promoting extreme weight loss and disordered eating behaviours. Users searching for the term are now redirected to resources offering support for body image and eating disorders.

The decision follows sustained scrutiny from European regulators, particularly in France, where officials have criticised the platform for enabling the spread of content that glamorises unhealthy body standards. Clara Chappaz, France’s Minister for Digital Affairs, characterised the removal as a “collective victory” and reiterated her commitment to safeguarding minors online.

TikTok stated that the hashtag had become associated with content violating its community guidelines by promoting dangerous dieting practices, including extreme calorie restriction and excessive water consumption. Although the platform had previously attempted to mitigate exposure by restricting such content to users over 18 and adjusting search suggestions, many harmful videos continued to circulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform has faced criticism for featuring influencers like Liv Schmidt, who promoted these dangerous practices. Her content was eventually removed after media scrutiny, and she later lost her monetisation privileges on Instagram as well.

Despite the removal of the hashtag, concerns persist. Typing “SkinnyTok” into the app now redirects users to wellness advice, but similar harmful content still thrives under altered or misspelled hashtags. Advocates argue that while the ban is a positive step, it is insufficient to address the broader issue of harmful content on the platform.

TikTok’s actions come amid a broader push by the European Union to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content. The European Commission has been investigating TikTok’s risk management of addictive design and harmful content since February 2024. The platform’s decision to ban #SkinnyTok may be seen as an effort to demonstrate compliance with regulatory expectations.

Experts warn that the proliferation of content promoting disordered eating on social media platforms like TikTok can have serious consequences for young users’ mental health. Studies have shown that exposure to such content can lead to increased body dissatisfaction and a higher risk of developing eating disorders. Health professionals emphasise the need for more robust content moderation and greater awareness of the dangers posed by these online communities.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Africa
Biz Tech
Foss Arabia
Foss Arabia
India LIVE
World
Just in:
$3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism // The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam’s Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, and 63 Bib Gourmand // Gemini Quietly Advances Toward Public Listing Amid Regulatory Shift // Luxury Anchors in the West: Ritz-Carlton Perth Elevates City’s Hospitality Scene // Trump-Linked Crypto Project Distributes $47 in USD1 to WLFI Holders // Vingroup and Gulf States Pursue Sustainability-Led Growth as Legacy Powerhouses Reinvent // Venusian Asteroids with Unstable Orbits May Threaten Earth // India’s Manufacturing Sector Embraces AI and Machine Learning // MEXC Advances Stablecoin Growth Following Strategic USDe Acquisition // Deutsche Bank Charts Course Toward Digital Currency Integration // EKOUAER Debuts in Monaco as Exclusive VIP Gifting Partner on Titania Yacht // X Integrates Polymarket to Let Users Bet on Real-World Events // Switzerland Embarks on Crypto Data Sharing with 74 Nations // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // From petrostate to deal state: Gulf IPO markets mature // RBI’s Latest Monetary Policy Exudes Over Confidence And High Optimism // Global Trade Finance Gets a Boost as DP World and JP Morgan Forge Strategic Alliance // Geniushub Launches 1-Hour Marketing Consultation to Help Hong Kong SMEs Seize Digital Opportunities // OpenInfra and Linux Foundation Forge Unified Front in Open Source Infrastructure //