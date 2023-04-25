English to remain most widely spoken language

English will retain its position as the world’s most widely spoken language over the next decade and teachers will continue to be at the heart of English learning, even in the face of increased automation, AI and machine learning.

These are two of the findings in a landmark research publication, the Future of English: Global Perspectives, published by the British Council in April. It is the result of a series of roundtables connecting education experts from 49 countries across the globe.

This is the first publication in a major programme of research and global engagement started by the British Council in 2020. The Future of English research programme will shine a light on the trends driving the use of English as a global language and provide data to inform policy makers, educators, researchers, and others interested in this important topic.

Key findings:

English is the most widely spoken language in the world. and English is likely to retain this position for the next decade and beyond.

English will play an important role in giving more young people access to higher education opportunities

There is a strong connection between the desire to learn English and the need for teachers, even when new technologies are considered.

Private sector has the potential to address the deficiencies in language education provision offered by the public sector and expand the prospects available to young people. Nevertheless, the quality of certain private offerings is inconsistent, and the report proposes increased cooperation between public and private providers.

Policy makers should continuously review the approach to assessing English proficiency to make sure assessment practices stay relevant for today’s study, work and social interactions.

Technology has the potential to help greater numbers of students access language learning. But the publication found that it also risks widening the divide between people who have access to technology and those who do not.

There has been a gradual, industry led, shift away towards valuing language proficiency that is more practical and situational, rather than solely focusing on being fluent in one’s native language

