Enjoy Up to S$500 Off at HipVan Singapore this Hari Raya 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 March 2023 – From 11 March – 16 April 2023, HipVan Singapore celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfiri 2023 with up to S$500 off its products sitewide. Coupled with the existing promotion of up to 80% off on selected products , shop and save more this Eid! What’s more, enjoy free delivery with no minimum spend on all purchases during this festive special.

Revamping Homes for the Upcoming Festivities

HipVan Hari Raya Promo 2023 From 11 March – 16 April 2023 Code Description HAPPYRAYA S$70 off with minimum spend of S$599 S$180 off with minimum spend of S$1299 S$500 off with minimum spend of S$2999 Enjoy free delivery with no minimum spend on all purchases.



From beds and mattresses to living room must-haves like sofas, shave off even more savings on all-new furnishings with the HipVan Hari Raya Promo 2023 when you lock in the code HAPPYRAYA. Transform the living room as guests fill in for the festivities with HipVan Singapore’s Gianna Dining Table with a Gianna Bench and 2 Fabian Armchairs in Natural Dolphin Grey set. Retailing at S$1529 (usual price S$1649), this furniture set will make an ideal space for guests to gather around. Alternatively, the Ellie Round Concrete Dining Table 4 Fabian Dining Chair in Natural Dolphin Grey set retailing at S$2149 (usual price S$2295) is an opportunity to create an intimate setting for get-togethers.

Any living room needs its core furniture pieces to tie a room together; for that, the Genuine Leather Maximus 3 Seater Sofa in Caramel retailing at S$2199 (usual price S$3499) and the Ellie Round Concrete Coffee Table (retailing at S$699) collectively, create excellent centrepieces for any living space.

The bedroom is not to be forgotten, the Maia Rattan Queen Bed, retailing at S$949 (usual price S$979), is a stylish addition to the bedroom. With its earthy tones and neutral colours, it adds a Southeast Asian cum sand and stone aesthetic to the room.

Creating Stunning and Affordable Homes

HipVan Singapore offers an extensive furniture and home decor range that caters to different styles and preferences. Customers can easily explore the various designs by clicking on the site’s “Ideas” tab for interior design inspirations. With ongoing promotions of up to 80% off display pieces and up to 40% off clearance items, enhancing the living spaces while keeping to budget will be a snap. HipVan Singapore also offers partial instalment payments with no interest through PayLater by Grab, making it affordable and accessible for new and current homeowners alike to turn their dream homes into a reality.

About HipVan Singapore

HipVan is a leading online home furnishings brand in Singapore, boasting over 100,000 satisfied customers. With over 10,000 stylish furniture and furnishing designs available at honest prices, HipVan stands out as a market leader in the industry. Whether customers prefer to shop online at www.hipvan.com or visit the HipVan experience store located at Suntec City, #02-728/729/730, they can expect exceptional service and products that meet their unique needs.