ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

Since 2014, the Group has also recorded significant 230,000 tonnes reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions; as well as 477,000 cubic metres of water in cumulative savings, which is the equivalent of water volumes needed to fill 190 Olympic swimming pools.

Dubai: ENOC Group has announced a record 97 million kWh in power savings since 2014, which is the equivalent of energy needed to power 8600 houses per year, as a result of implementing a series of energy and resource management initiatives.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “ENOC has always recognised the importance of incorporating energy and resource management to drive the growth of our Group. Our efforts in ERM underpin our commitment to support Dubai Government’s mandate to promote sustainable business operations and to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. We are proud of our achievements and we will continue to make strides in energy management performance while aligning with key national strategies.”

In 2019, ENOC Group recycled 17% of its total water consumption, an equivalent to 390,000 cbm, helping to reduce freshwater consumption. This year, Horizon Jebel Ali Terminal, DUGAS and Tasjeel have contributed up to 40% water savings.

The Group also saved 5.8 million kWh of electricity in 2019, thereby reducing its energy intensity by a massive 32% since 2014.

the Group’s thermal energy savings amounted to 3.2 million GJ and equivalent to 77 million liters of gasoline.

The energy and resource management achievements were unveiled at the ENOC Energy Awards, designed to recognise the achievements and contributions of top-performing segments and individuals.

ENOC has implemented measures to further enhance its Energy & Resource Management journey by introducing the Superior Energy Performance (SEP) scheme in 2017. The scheme is based on the excellence model and consists of enablers and results. The categories are certified, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.

This year, the ENOC Energy Awards were organised as a virtual event, presenting in several categories including highest investment in energy saving projects, Green procurement champion of the year, highest energy and resource cost reduction achieved from 2013 baseline and best E&RM business plan for the year.

