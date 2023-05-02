Enter The Multiverse of Artist Santu Song

Renowned Chinese Contemporary Artist Stages First Open-To-Public Exhibition At ION Art Featuring Digital Art, NFTs & Official Santu Web3 Club

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2023 – For the first time in Singapore, contemporary artist Santu Song, one of China’s most celebrated artistic personalities of our generation, presents her digital artworks, NFTs and her official Santu Web3 Club, in an immersive exhibition at ION Art, entitles Santu’s Multiverse.

Santu’s Multiverse will be held from the 3rd to 12th of May 2023 at ION Art, Level 4, ION Orchard

In the Santu’s Multiverse art exhibition, the artist juxtaposes nature, spirituality, and humanity with technology, presenting her bright, cheery creations in a different light, propagating the flourishing of human existence and experiences through her contemporary artworks that are inherently numinous and profoundly rooted in shamanism and otherworldly mysteries of the Universe, evident in her artworks in the form of their totem-like configurations, colours and the liberal use of symbols like ‘eyes’, which reflects the viewers’ souls, and gigantic ‘blossoms’ that represent feminine beauty, strength and unity, while revealing the might of Mother Nature in a digitised world.

Her creations, though cheerfully presented, call into question the significance of digitisation in human flourishing, which is the purest of all human endeavours, and the purpose of a well-lived life, our place in the larger scheme of things.

Best known for her large floral art installations throughout China, the contemporary artist propagates the flourishing of human existence and experiences through her contemporary artworks that are inherently numinous and profoundly rooted in shamanism and otherworldly mysteries of the Universe, evident in her artworks in the form of their totem-like configurations, colours and the liberal use of symbols like ‘eyes’, which reflects the viewers’ souls, and gigantic ‘blossoms’ that represent feminine beauty, strength and unity, and revealing the might of Mother Nature.

Santu has often been likened by the Chinese media to Pablo Picasso, who happens to be one of Santu’s favourite artists, and was hailed as the “Female Picasso of the New Era”. She often draws on inspiration from a particular quote by the Father of Cubism – “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls” – and believes that it is in the Arts that humanity confides, to express lament, faith, and hope, especially in perilous times of war and uncertainties.

Born and raised in Shanghai, Santu was accepted by the Chelsea College of Art and Design in London at the tender age of 15. She continued her education in the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where she pursued a Master’s degree in Filmmaking.

Over the years, she has exhibited her artworks in several international art shows, including Art Basel and SCOPE International Contemporary Art Show in Miami, and in several private shows in London, and she was commissioned by corporations and luxury brands, such as K11 Art Mall in Beijing, Shanghai W Hotel, Montblanc and Cadillac to create large, installation artworks for public spaces and events.

Her well-loved works have been hailed as ‘neoteric’ and her message ‘progressive’ and ‘visionary’ by many, and she now hopes to bring her art and vision to an even wider audience in Europe, America and the rest of Asia, through collaborations, exclusive showcases, and commission works by internationally renowned brands such as Dolce & Gabbana.

The Santu Web3 Club is powered by Supercharge, a groundbreaking platform that merges gamification, rewards, and community ownership with the power of web 3 technology, specially crafted to enable communities and businesses to unlock their full potential and establish enduring relationships with their members. Powered by AI, DAO and gamification tools that leverage web 3 technology for an unparalleled experience, Supercharge is poised to revolutionise the brand community and amplify customer loyalty.

Santu Song invites you to delve into her arcane world that is filled with a myriad of otherworldly sensory and existential perceptions, and emblematic denotations – while humankind attempts to coalesce, and perhaps even reconcile, beliefs with futuristic technology

Santu’s Multiverse will be held from 3rd to 12th of May 2023 at ION Art, Level 4, ION Orchard, No 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801, and is open to public daily. Visitors to Santu’s Multiverse will receive an original NFT by the artist.

Please check the official event website for timings as the exhibition may be closed for private events.

