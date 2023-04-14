Epicor Expands Global Footprint with Epicor Managed Hosting Services for Kinetic in China

New Regional Hosted Deployment Enables Customers to Achieve Business Goals through Best-in-Class Delivery

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today unveiled key developments in its growth strategy for China, with the launch of Epicor Managed Hosting Services for Kinetic, in partnership with Shanghai-based Grand Target Information Technology.

The new offering for customers in China builds on the company’s momentum and significant growth across Asia in 2022, including a more than 190 percent increase in Asia-Pacific customers migrating or choosing to implement Epicor Kinetic in the cloud – a purpose-built, flexible, and scalable platform that helps manufacturers better compete and grow their businesses.

“The new Epicor Managed Hosting Services offering in China underpins our long-term international growth strategy, equipping manufacturers in China with an innovative solution to help digitally transform their business and drive growth,” said Andy Coussins, Epicor Senior Vice President & Head of International. “With the new regional offering, we’re excited to provide manufacturers with deep industry expertise and innovation to help achieve their business objectives, while upholding strong security standards and best-in-class regional hosting services delivery in China.”

Epicor Managed Hosting Services for Kinetic in China offers a variety of benefits and features, including:

Manufacturing Industry Knowledge to Stay Competitive

Epicor Kinetic is designed with manufacturers, for manufacturers. Collaborating with customers allows Epicor to develop purpose-built features and enhancements to grow businesses.

Managed hosting services allows Epicor Kinetic customers to stay current with our latest innovations and help provide a competitive edge.



Local Partnership to Deliver Support and Security

The partnership with Grand Target allows for 24×7 monitoring to help protect from cybersecurity threats like malware or ransomware.

Regional support coverage from experts during local business hours, in the local language.



Improved Operational and Cost Efficiency

Helps increase productivity with an intuitive user interface that provides features and leverages technologies for greater automation.

Highly configurable with guided workflows and easy tailoring to match unique business processes.

Ability to be used remotely anywhere, anytime with internet access.

Hosting model eliminates the need for upfront hardware and ongoing maintenance expenses.

For more information about Epicor Managed Hosting Services for Kinetic in China, visit our website.

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

About Grand Target

Established in 2014, Grand Target is an Epicor 2022 Global Partner of the Year. Grand Target consultants have been certified by Epicor on multiple fronts, and is widely recognized by Epicor customers for its service and product delivery capabilities. With offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, and South Carolina, USA, Grand Target has strong application development capabilities and can provide value-added Epicor-based industry application solutions to its customers.