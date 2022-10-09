ERM announces new leadership appointments globally and APAC to strengthen growth momentum

Asia and Australia & New Zealand form twin strategic growth regions for APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 October 2022 – ERM, the world’s largest pure play sustainability consultancy, has announced several senior appointments to strengthen its Asia Pacific and global leadership team and accelerate its business growth across markets.

Leadership changes in Asia Pacific

ERM will reorganize its regional business in Asia Pacific into Asia and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ). There are currently over 1,100 employees across 13 offices in its Asia Pacific network.

With the new structural change, the Asia operations will be helmed by Nat Vanitchyangkul, who moved up as Regional CEO for Asia from his previous role as Business Unit Managing Partner for South and Southeast Asia. Michael Gaggin continues to lead ERM’s business as ANZ Business Unit Managing Partner.

Liew Wei Chee takes on the role of Business Unit Managing Partner for South and Southeast Asia and reports to Nat. Additionally, Mark Errington, the incumbent Asia Pacific Regional CEO moves to his new role as Chairman and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lead for Asia Pacific.

The new structure represents a strategic alignment of ERM’s business to harness the region’s growth potential and provides opportunities to deepen its services and solutions for clients in these markets.

Mr Vanitchyangkul, Regional CEO for Asia, ERM, said: “Collectively, the Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions for ERM, expanding between 20 to 25 per cent annually. With this new team structure, we are well poised for growth to meet the intensifying need from organizations and governments to engage in sustainability across people, operations, and supply chains to track financial and ESG-related metrics. The opportunities for ERM in Asia will also move in tandem with the momentum of ESG transition in key growth sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, financing, transportation and logistics and renewable energy, to cite a few.”

Growth agenda alignment

At ERM’s global headquarters in London, Jaideep Das has been appointed as Global Leader of Services and Innovation, responsible for evolving ERM’s service lines to meet changing client needs with a particular focus on tech enablement. James Stacey becomes ERM’s Global Leader of Clients and Sectors, working to maximize the firm’s competitive position and open up new market opportunities.

Sabine Hoefnagel has taken on a new role as Global Leader of Sustainability and Risk, helping to ensure that ERM’s own risk management and sustainability commitments are aligned with initiatives designed to build ERM’s brand in the market as the number one global sustainability consulting firm.

New roles across digital, partnerships and acquisitions

ERM has also created new roles to support its growth agenda and respond to evolving market demands. Thomas Achhorner has joined the firm as Head of Digital Products and Data Analytics, with responsibility for driving ERM’s ESG product development activities to meet clients’ increasing needs for tech-enabled capabilities and digital solutions. Thomas will also oversee strategic developments around ERM’s data assets and platforms in collaboration with technology industry partners.

Kushal Mashru has joined as Head of Strategic Partnerships and will focus on maximizing ERM’s partner ecosystem. Kushal will work closely with Thomas and ERM’s broader leadership team to drive value from existing relationships as well as generate new opportunities to collaborate with digital enterprises, technology providers, clients and firms operating within ERM’s competitive landscape.

ERM has welcomed Samer Ghosn as the firm’s new Head of Corporate Development, with responsibility for the execution of its acquisition strategy. Samer will also work with ERM’s ecosystem to target new Joint Ventures and investments.

Driving talent development with new Chief People Officer

Ellis Griffith has joined as ERM’s new Chief People Officer to further establish the firm as the leading destination for sustainability consulting talent and create new opportunities for the company’s 7,500+ people. Previously at McKinsey & Company, Ellis will also play a leading role in ensuring that ERM’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is embedded across the business.

Tom Reichert, ERM Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce these new appointments that will help to accelerate ERM’s growth journey as we partner with clients to navigate this constantly evolving market.

“Our depth of technical knowledge combined with strategic transformation capabilities sets ERM apart. These new appointments will help us to maximize these strengths, drive innovation and ultimately increase our impact through the services we offer and the opportunities we provide to our people.

“This is a really exciting time for the company as we work with our clients and the wider ecosystem to shape a sustainable future with the world’s leading organizations.”

About ERM:

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world’s leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM’s diverse team of 7,500+ world-class experts in over 170 offices across 39 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM’s deep technical expertise, clients are well-positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social issues. ERM calls this capability its “boots to boardroom” approach – a comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level. For more information, please visit www.erm.com.