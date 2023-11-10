Ethics panel adopts report for Moitra’s expulsion

The Ethics Committee, which was hearing the “cash for query” matter involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, on Thursday adopted a report on the case after two hearings.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking a bribe from Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Sonkar told CNN-News 18, “Report is adopted. Some members tried to save her but the majority was in favour of adopting the report. Now the report is being sent to Lok Sabha Speaker.”

Sonkar said six members voted in favour and four members were against the recommendation of Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM and BJP leader Amarinder Singh, voted in favour of Moitra’s expulsion, according to BJP lawmaker Aprajita Sarangi, who is a member of the panel.

On Preneet Kaur, Sonkar said, “Those who are with us for truth, I welcome them. This is a good sign to save Parliament’s dignity. This is a welcome step from her.”

In February, Kaur was suspended by the Congress over allegations that she was helping the BJP in Punjab. Her husband Amarinder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur joined the BJP last year.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also said Preneet Kaur did not make any compromise for national security. “Punjab has always stood for India’s identity and national security. Today again Captain Amarinder Singh ji and Congress Party MP Preneet Kaur ji did not make any compromise for national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the brave men of Punjab,” he wrote on X.

On November 2, Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ case and later stormed out of the meeting, saying questions were “scripted and filthy”.

Citing Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai’s submission, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a complaint against Moitra with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who referred the matter to the ethics committee. She has in the past indirectly referred to Dehadrai as a “jilted ex”.

The Lok Sabha ethics committee has recommended the expulsion of Mahua Moitra as MP in the ‘cash for query’ allegations it was probing against her. The parliamentary panel has said the politician’s conduct was “unethical” and “heinous” in nature, highly placed sources said.

According to the ethics panel’s suggestions, which were accessed by CNN-News18, there were “serious misdemeanours” on Moitra’s part.

Sources in the panel said the committee has also recommended an intense, legal and institutional inquiry by the central government in a time-bound manner. It has also said the “money trail of cash transaction between Mahua Mora and Darshan Hiranandani as part of quid pro quo” should be investigated.

With inputs from News18