logo
HomeIndia PoliticsBJP calls Nitish’s Manjhi attack ‘insult of Dalits’
India Politics
0 likes

BJP calls Nitish’s Manjhi attack ‘insult of Dalits’

jiten ram manjhi 165445324316x9 1

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is receiving vehement criticism over his remark on population control, on Thursday got himself into another trouble after he said Jitan Ram Manjhi “became the CM due to his stupidity”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to Kumar’s statement and accused him of insulting the Dalits.

As per a video shared by the BJP, Manjhi, who was the Bihar CM for around 10 months between 2014-2015, was seen speaking during the discussion on The Reservation Amendment Bill in the state assembly when the Janata Dal (U) president interrupted him and started speaking.

“He has no idea. It is my fault that I made him the chief minister. He has no sense…. I removed him. When I left you (NDA) in 2013, I was alone. When I made him the CM, after two months, my leaders started telling him that he should not remain in CM’s chair… Yeh meri murkhta se mukhyamantri bana (He became the CM due to my stupidity),” Kumar said.

 

Responding to Kumar’s remark, Manjhi, the President of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), said the CM has lost his mental stability and is not fit to remain in the post.

“I was surprised by his statements. I think he has some issues with his senses. He is junior to me and yet he disrespected me. He has lost his mental stability. He had underestimated me when he made me the CM. He thought I was acting as a remote control. I worked for the Dalits in the state and so he made me resign. Because I was a Dalit he thought that I would do whatever he say but I did not do so,” the HAM chief said.

“Though he has raised the reservation cap for SC he hasn’t done anything for us. What is the use of increasing the reservation? We will go to the governor and ask him to dismiss the CM because his mental condition is not right. I don’t want to become governor. I feel pity on him,” he added.

Manjhi, once a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, became the chief minister of Bihar in May 2014 after the JD(U) chief resigned from the top post over the party’s poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) won only two parliamentary seats out of 40 in Bihar.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP calls Nitish’s Manjhi attack ‘insult of Dalits’ first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
WeWork’s collapse has lessons for investors // Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // IGS English Celebrates Outstanding Success with Three Honors at the 2023 BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal’s plea on Modi’s degree // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // Nitish quota ‘googly’ forces BJP to back bill // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today // 11 Firms Ride The Market Wave To Join Rs 1-Trillion M-Cap Club // Ethics panel adopts report for Moitra’s expulsion // Mayawati chooses wait & watch amid ‘BJP aide’ attack // Sony’s A9 III Uses a Global Shutter to Grant it the Title of Fastest Full-frame Camera // I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 08 Nov 2023 // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms // Shekhawat says Gehlot concealed criminal cases in afidavit // October CPI Inflation Seen At 5-Month Low Of 4.8 Per Cent //