Etihad, Boeing strengthen strategic partnership

Arabian Post Staff

Etihad Airways has signed agreements with Boeing Global Services for the provision of maintenance support on its fleet of Boeing 787s.

These agreements are part of the strategic partnership between Etihad and Boeing signed in November 2019, in line with Etihad’s ongoing commitment to achieve excellence in all aspects of operational reliability, maintenance, and on-board experience.

Key to the agreements is a Component Services Program for more than 300 operational critical parts for Etihad’s 787 fleet; a landing gear exchange programme including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) coverage; as well as high value airframe components and digital products to optimise Etihad’s maintenance activities.

As the backbone of its fleet, Etihad’s fleet of 787s provide guests with an unrivalled experience both in terms of operating reliability and on-board experience. Following Etihad’s recognition as the most punctual airline in the Middle East in 2019 and one of the most reliable operators of the Boeing 787 fleet globally, today’s announcement reinforces Etihad’s commitment to ensuring the on-time performance and availability of its aircraft.

