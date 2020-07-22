logo
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedEtihad, Boeing strengthen strategic partnership
Featured
0 likes
11 seen
0 Comments

Etihad, Boeing strengthen strategic partnership

Add to Vault

No account yet? Register

Arabian Post Staff

Etihad Airways has signed agreements with Boeing Global Services for the provision of maintenance support on its fleet of Boeing 787s.

 These agreements are part of the strategic partnership between Etihad and Boeing signed in November 2019, in line with Etihad’s ongoing commitment to achieve excellence in all aspects of operational reliability, maintenance, and on-board experience.

 Key to the agreements is a Component Services Program for more than 300 operational critical parts for Etihad’s 787 fleet; a landing gear exchange programme including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) coverage; as well as high value airframe components and digital products to optimise Etihad’s maintenance activities.

 As the backbone of its fleet, Etihad’s fleet of 787s provide guests with an unrivalled experience both in terms of operating reliability and on-board experience. Following Etihad’s recognition as the most punctual airline in the Middle East in 2019 and one of the most reliable operators of the Boeing 787 fleet globally, today’s announcement reinforces Etihad’s commitment to ensuring the on-time performance and availability of its aircraft.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Related posts

Columns
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Advertisement
Arabian Post