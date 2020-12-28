Etihad launches charter flight service

Arabian Post Staff

Etihad Airways has expanded its business with the launch of charter and special flight services.

Fully customisable, business and leisure guests can choose from a variety of flight options including a dedicated passenger service, cargo only flight or a combined passenger and cargo package.

Alex Featherstone, Vice President Network Planning & Alliances, Etihad Airways, said: “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the commercial aviation industry, charter flights provide a convenient alternative to travel, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the departure time, destination and routing.”

This year, Etihad has flown over 500 charters including passenger, government and humanitarian flights. Over 3.8M tonnes of cargo has been transported for the government of Abu Dhabi as part of the national aid programme using charter services.

Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and safety programme, ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained on charters flights at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight.

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, global COVID-19 insurance cover is included for all passengers travelling with Etihad.

Etihad also charters flights for sports teams including a last-minute flight for Manchester City Football Club in 2019 to help them continue the Asia pre-season tour after they faced a delay on their initial journey.