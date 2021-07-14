Ex-Abraaj CFO Dave fined $1.7m for ‘deception’

Arabian Post Staff

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has published a Decision Notice against Ashish Bhrugu Dave , a former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Abraaj Group, imposing a penalty of USD 1,700,000 (AED 6,243,250).

The notice also prohibits and restricts Dave from performing any function in connection with the provision of financial services in or from the DIFC.

Dave was the Abraaj Group CFO from September 2008 to September 2013 and then again from February 2017 to March 2018. During both periods, he was authorised by the DFSA to perform licensed functions as the Finance Officer and Licensed Director of Abraaj Capital Limited (ACLD), a DFSA Authorised Firm.

On 8 June 2021, the DFSA decided to take enforcement action against Dave for being knowingly involved in breaches of DIFC legislation and the DFSA’s Rules by Abraaj Investment Management Limited (AIML), a Cayman entity not authorised by the DFSA, and ACLD. In particular:

· AIML, carried out unauthorised financial services in and from the DIFC and actively misled and deceived investors in Abraaj funds; and

· ACLD, failed to maintain adequate capital resources, deceived the DFSA about its compliance with various legislation and rules, and was knowingly concerned in AIML’s unauthorised financial services activities.

Dave was knowingly involved in AIML misleading and deceiving investors over the use of monies in Abraaj funds. In particular, Mr Dave was aware that approximately USD 200 million was taken from the Abraaj Growth Markets Healthcare Fund (AGHF) and used for the Abraaj Group’s working capital or other investment commitments. Mr Dave then proposed, orchestrated, and executed actions to deceive auditors and investors as to the actual cash balance in AGHF’s bank accounts by temporarily borrowing monies for the purpose of producing misleading bank balance confirmations and misleading financial statements.