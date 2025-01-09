logo
Just in:
Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic // Experience The Ultimate Adrenaline Rush With Thrill Coaster Singapore VR Pods At Madame Tussauds Singapore // Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital // Carrefour departs Oman, Majid Al Futtaim shifts to Hypermax // Sharjah Moves 20% Stake in Invest Bank to Security Fund // Syrian Kurds Should Not be Left at the Mercy of Turks // 175 years of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy // Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge to AED2.28 Billion in December 2024 // ADNOC’s Global Expansion Set to Drive Drilling Unit Growth // Kuwait’s Warba Bank Moves to Secure 33% Stake in Gulf Bank // As at 8 January, GDA Secures 84.1% of MAHB Shares // Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Keeta Drones Forge Alliance to Elevate Drone Delivery Safety // CamScanner Elevates AI Offerings for Smarter Work and Learning in 2025 // GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win // Hong Kong’s Innovations Radiating Impact at CES 2025 // Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion to U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces // Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities // ADNOC L&S Secures $2 Billion Hybrid Capital for Strategic Expansion // 2025 AI Boom May Not Exactly Be Celebration Time For Indians // Singaporeans Can Save Up to S$500 Monthly Through Digital Optimization, New ROSHI Study Reveals //
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Experience The Ultimate Adrenaline Rush With Thrill Coaster Singapore VR Pods At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Screenshot 2025 01 09 at 10 53 2
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2025 – Madame Tussauds Singapore is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest and most exhilarating experience, the Thrill Coaster Singapore.

Photo by Madame Tussauds Singapore
Photo by Madame Tussauds Singapore

Madame Tussauds Singapore is taking excitement to the next level with the launch of Thrill Coaster Singapore, a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience designed to immerse visitors in heart-pounding, high-speed adventures like never before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thrill Coaster Singapore is a cutting-edge virtual reality immersive entertainment, blending high-speed thrills with stunning virtual reality environments. Designed to captivate both thrill-seekers and tech enthusiasts, riders will feel the rush of high-speed coaster action while virtually soaring above the city’s most famous landmarks around Marina Bay area, offering a unique perspective of the vibrant cityscape.

“We’re thrilled to introduce ThrillCoaster VR Pods as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and immersive entertainment. This is more than a ride— it’s an immersive experience that showcases the beauty of Singapore from a whole new angle,” said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. “This ride will be a truly unique adventure for our guests.”

What Makes Thrill Coaster Singapore Unmissable?

  • Immersive Virtual Reality: Step into a vividly detailed world where you’re at the center of the action.
  • Dynamic Motion Simulation: Feel every twist, turn, and drop for an adrenaline-fueled experience.
  • Family-Friendly Fun: With multiple themed adventures, there’s something for thrill-seekers of all ages.
  • Exclusive Singapore Setting: Perfectly complementing our mix of interactive attractions.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the action. Thrill Coaster Singapore is now open at Madame Tussauds Singapore, promising non-stop fun for families, friends, and adventure enthusiasts alike. Tickets for the Thrill Coaster VR Ride are available from starting price of $12 and is available from https://madametussauds.com/singapore/tickets. Do follow Madame Tussauds Singapore social media for updates .
Hashtag: #MadameTussauds




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore, to Images of Singapore, to “Spirit of Singapore” boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience!

Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!

Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 7pm daily (final admission at 6pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit .

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

What's On
Buzz | Arabian Post
Business
Talking Point
Latest Updates
Featured
Just in:
Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // Hong Kong’s Innovations Radiating Impact at CES 2025 // Singaporeans Can Save Up to S$500 Monthly Through Digital Optimization, New ROSHI Study Reveals // Experience The Ultimate Adrenaline Rush With Thrill Coaster Singapore VR Pods At Madame Tussauds Singapore // As at 8 January, GDA Secures 84.1% of MAHB Shares // Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge to AED2.28 Billion in December 2024 // Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital // Sharjah Moves 20% Stake in Invest Bank to Security Fund // Emirates NBD’s Five-Year Notes to Debut on Taipei Stock Exchange // ADNOC L&S Secures $2 Billion Hybrid Capital for Strategic Expansion // Carrefour departs Oman, Majid Al Futtaim shifts to Hypermax // 175 years of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy // ADNOC’s Global Expansion Set to Drive Drilling Unit Growth // Kuwait’s Warba Bank Moves to Secure 33% Stake in Gulf Bank // Exploring the Power of Journeys: TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata Premiere Exclusive Documentary // Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities // Emirati Billionaire Commits $20 Billion to U.S. Data Centers, Trump Announces // Syrian Kurds Should Not be Left at the Mercy of Turks // GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win // “A Dubai home  is not just about a space furnished with elegance and taste; it’s about an emotional impact” //