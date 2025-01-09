Experience The Ultimate Adrenaline Rush With Thrill Coaster Singapore VR Pods At Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2025 – Madame Tussauds Singapore is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest and most exhilarating experience, the

Madame Tussauds Singapore is taking excitement to the next level with the launch of Thrill Coaster Singapore, a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience designed to immerse visitors in heart-pounding, high-speed adventures like never before.

The Thrill Coaster Singapore is a cutting-edge virtual reality immersive entertainment, blending high-speed thrills with stunning virtual reality environments. Designed to captivate both thrill-seekers and tech enthusiasts, riders will feel the rush of high-speed coaster action while virtually soaring above the city’s most famous landmarks around Marina Bay area, offering a unique perspective of the vibrant cityscape.

“We’re thrilled to introduce ThrillCoaster VR Pods as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and immersive entertainment. This is more than a ride— it’s an immersive experience that showcases the beauty of Singapore from a whole new angle,” said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. “This ride will be a truly unique adventure for our guests.”

What Makes Thrill Coaster Singapore Unmissable?

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the action. Thrill Coaster Singapore is now open at Madame Tussauds Singapore, promising non-stop fun for families, friends, and adventure enthusiasts alike. Tickets for the Thrill Coaster VR Ride are available from starting price of $12 and is available from https://madametussauds.com/singapore/tickets. Do follow Madame Tussauds Singapore social media for updates .

About Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore, to Images of Singapore, to “Spirit of Singapore” boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience!

Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!

Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 7pm daily (final admission at 6pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/.