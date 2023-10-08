logo
First Group’s family of restaurants offer rich fare

The First Group’s family of Restaurants is coming with a wave of exclusive offers and exceptional dining experiences taking place this October. From World Teacher’s Day to International Coffee Day and themed-night specials, this month promises something truly special for everyone to explore.

VILLAGE BISTRO: ONE FOR ALL

Village Bistro presents an array of delectable offers to celebrate World Teacher’s Day, International Scottish Gin Day and International Nachos Day all through the month of October.

World Teacher’s Day:

Offer: Calling all teachers! As a token of appreciation, Village Bistro is presenting a complimentary dessert with every main course ordered. To avail this exclusive package, a valid Emirates ID is required for validation.

When: Thursday, 5th October

Time: 12:30pm – 10:30pm

Price: Complimentary dessert with every main course ordered. (For teachers only) *T&C applied

Where: Village Bistro, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 275 6621 or email [email protected]

Follow: @villagebistrodubai

International Scottish Gin Day:

Offer: Immerse in International Scottish Gin Day and satisfy beverage cravings from a selected menu at exceptional prices for just AED 15.

When: Saturday, 7th October

Time: 12:30pm – 12am

Price: Selected beverage for AED 15. *T&C applied

Where: Village Bistro, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 275 6621 or email [email protected]

Follow: @villagebistrodubai

International Nachos Day:

Offer: Celebrate International Nachos Day on Saturday, 21st October and indulge in a special combo of nachos and a pint of beer for AED 89.

When: Saturday, 21st October

Time: 12:30pm – 10:30pm

Price: Special combo of nachos and a pint of beer for AED 89

Where: Village Bistro, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 275 6621 or email [email protected]

Follow: @villagebistrodubai

RISEN CAFÉ & ARTISANAL BAKERY: OCTOBER’S SWEET DELIGHTS

Experience a delightful month at the homegrown Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, with enjoyable offers including International Coffee Day and Crème Brûlée combo.

International Coffee Day:

Offer: One for the coffee lovers – In celebration of International Coffee Day, Risen will be giving away complimentary coffee to its first 100 visitors on 1st October.

When: Sunday, 1st October

Time: Starting from 7am

Price: Complimentary coffee for the first 100 visitors

Where: All venues: Millennium Place Hotel – Dubai Marina, The First Collection – Jumeirah Village Circle, The First Collection – Business Bay, Grand Heights Hotel Apartments – Barsha Heights and Balqis Residences – Palm Jumeirah

Follow: @risendubai

Crème Brûlée Coffee:

Offer: Taste the warmth of October with Risen’s exclusive Crème Brûlée Coffee for AED 26. Enjoy a special combination of the Crème Brûlée Supreme and a Crème Brûlée Coffee for AED 50, offer valid throughout October.

When: Throughout October

Time: 7 AM – 10 PM

Price: Crème Brûlée Coffee for AED 26, Crème Brûlée Combo for AED 50

Where: All venues: Millennium Place Hotel – Dubai Marina, The First Collection – Jumeirah Village Circle, The First Collection – Business Bay, Grand Heights Hotel Apartments – Barsha Heights and Balqis Residences – Palm Jumeirah

Follow: @risendubai

SANTÈ RIA: EPIC OCTOBER CELEBRATIONS

Join Santè Ria for an exciting month with a lineup of exciting offers including International Salsa Day, World Teachers Day and International Nachos Day, promising a series of memorable experiences.

International Salsa Day:

Offer: Get ready to salsa with Santè Ria’s salsa themed ladies’ night and dance the night away with the live DJ on Wednesday, 4th October.

When: Wednesday, 4th October

Time: 8 PM – 11 PM

Price: Ladies AED 150, Gents AED 200

Where: Santè Ria, The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: 04 275 6621 or email: restaurantreservation

Follow: @santeriadubai

World Teacher’s Day:

Offer: Santè Ria got all the teachers covered with exclusive offers for World Teacher’s Day. Teachers can avail a 20% discount on food and beverage on Thursday 5th October. Additionally, teachers are welcomed with discounted house brunch packages on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th October.

When: Thursday 5th October – Saturday, 7th October

Time: Thursday, 6pm – 1am and Friday & Saturday, 9pm – 12am

Price: 20% discount on food and beverage, discounted House Package AED 200 and Premium Package AED 300 for up to 4 guests (valid national ID with picture required)

Where: Santè Ria, The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: 04 275 6621 or email: restaurantreservation

Follow: @santeriadubai

International Nachos Day:

Offer: Head over to Santè Ria on International Nachos Day and indulge in an appetizing combination of nachos and 2 draught beers for AED 99.

When: Friday, 20th October – Saturday, 21st October

Time: 6pm – 11pm

Price: Combination of nachos and 2 draught beers for AED 99

Where: Santè Ria, The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Reservations: 04 275 6621 or email: restaurantreservation

Follow: @santeriadubai

ÉNAS: OCTOBER EXTRAVAGANZA

Énas promises a series of unforgettable experiences with authentic Mediterranean flavours. From themed nights including “Psarás” Seafood Night, “Familia” Sharing Sunday and “I Should Be Souvlaki”, Enas is set to transport diners on a unique culinary journey.

“Psarás” Seafood Night

Offer: Énas presents an exciting seafood experience happening every Friday, starting from 6th October. Guests can explore a vibrant selection of fresh fish and shellfish displayed on ice accompanied by Greek salad, spanikorizo rice and 3 types of Greek-style carafe cocktails for 121 AED each.

When: Every Friday, starting from 6th October

Time: 6pm – 10pm

Price: Seafood selection sold by weight, cocktails for AED 121

Where: Énas Restaurant, Balqis Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 540 3600 or email reservations

Follow: @enasdxb

“Familia” Sharing Sunday

Offer: Énas – meaning ‘one’ in Greek, celebrates the simple pleasures of sharing food so gather with friends and family for a memorable “Familia” evening and feast on delectable dishes like Lamb Shank Kelftiko, Whole Roasted Fish, Greek Salad and more.

When: Every Sunday, starting from 15th October

Time: 12pm – 4pm

Price: AED 191 per person including 2 glasses of wine (minimum of 2 people), AED 121 per person food only (minimum of 2 people)

Where: Énas Restaurant, Balqis Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 540 3600 or email reservations

Follow: @enasdxb

“I Should Be Souvlaki”

Offer: Dine like a Greek with Énas’ “I Should Be Souvlaki” available every Tuesday and Wednesday starting from 10th October. Savour in mouthwatering street food and an array of Souvlaki while enjoying lively modern Greek house music.

When: Every Tuesday & Wednesday, starting from 10th and 11th October

Time: 6pm – 10pm

Price: AED 101 food only, AED 201 including wine, beer and house spirits for 2 hours

Where: Énas Restaurant, Balqis Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Reservations: call 04 540 3600 or email reservations

Follow: @enasdxb

About The First Group

About The First Group

The First Group is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing hospitality firms, delivering exceptional end-to-end solutions to investors, partners and operators from more than 146 countries worldwide. Building on its success as one of the region’s leading integrated property developers and hotel investment experts, The First Group today boasts a diverse, high-value asset portfolio ranging from award-winning upscale hotels and residences to innovative F&B brands and lifestyle offerings. The firm’s unrivalled expertise across key vertical sectors, including hospitality asset management and VIP client services, has helped establish it as one of the industry’s leading end-to-end solutions providers. To learn more about The First Group, visit www.thefirstgroup.com.

About Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery

An entirely homegrown concept, the first Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery opened at the Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina in 2022. Less than a year later, there are three more locations in The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, The First Collection at Business Bay and Grand Heights Hotel, Barsha Heights. Risen’s commitment to sustainability, seasonality and locally sourced ingredients is apparent at all outlets and across all menus, from breakfast and brunch to grab-and-go options and more substantial meals. Artisanal breads and pastries are made by hand using the highest quality ingredients often following time-honoured recipes. Coffee is always a priority at Risen where beans are carefully sourced, locally roasted and prepared with care and flair by highly trained, passionate baristas.

About Village Bistro

Village Bistro offers a vibrant family-friendly dining experience where guests will enjoy an à la carte menu and international buffets. Perfect for BBQs, fun themed nights and relaxed alfresco dining, the Village Bistro Terrace serves a selection of delectable dishes.

About Santè Ria Latino Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Full-bodied Latino spirit and flavour, with character! Santè Ria is a force of energy: a positive vibe, absolute authenticity, infectious playfulness, and constant celebration. Explore a melting-pot of cultures at Santè Ria, a new Latino Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle.

About Ènas

Located beachside on Palm Jumeirah, Énas takes you on a contemporary Mediterranean journey through the Grecian islands to the Eastern Mediterranean. Warm earthy interiors with a touch of green create the perfect ambience for lunch or dinner. Using predominantly locally sourced ingredients and premium grade products, the diversity of the menu will leave guests wanting more. Énas will focus on a sharing concept where guests are invited to sample a variety of exquisitely created dishes. Derived from Greek numerology for the number one, Énas is set to be a leading name in Mediterranean cuisine.
