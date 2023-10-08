logo
Wizz Air celebrates arrival of new aircraft

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, has announced the addition of its newest aircraft to serve its ever-expanding network. The national airline is ramping up operations to meet high demand, unlocking more affordable travel opportunities for tourists and residents throughout multiple continents.

The additional aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to enhance frequencies and drive ambitious growth into new territories with must-see travel destinations for adventure lovers. The airline serves a plethora of both business and leisure travel destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises across Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

