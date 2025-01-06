FLAIR Debuts CES 2025 Showcasing Cutting-Edge Industrial AI Solutions and Hong Kong’s Innovation Prowess

CES 2025: A Hub for Global Tech Innovation

CES, the world’s most influential technology event, connects global brands, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the future of technology. The theme for CES 2025 is “CONNECT | SOLVE | DISCOVER – DIVE IN” and compared to the 2024 focus on AI, this year’s event will explore AI technologies in a more accessible and understandable way.

CES provides a platform for global brands to forge partnerships, industry leaders to unveil groundbreaking innovations, and the brightest minds to collaborate on solutions for global challenges. With over 300 Fortune 500 companies representing over 160 countries, territories, and regions, CES unites the brightest tech luminaries to pioneer the future.

FLAIR’s Strategic Presence at CES: A Leap Forward for Industrial AI

FLAIR’s participation at CES underscores its commitment to advancing Industrial AI on a global scale. Recognising CES as a pivotal platform for showcasing market-ready solutions, FLAIR will demonstrate its practical approach to addressing real-world industrial challenges. This overseas exhibition marks a significant milestone in FLAIR’s international expansion strategy, highlighting its global ambitions and commitment to bringing its expertise to a wider audience.

Along with its five spin-off companies, FLAIR will present platform solutions addressing key industry needs in visual inspection, industrial product creation, next-generation warehouse logistics, low-code robotics, and sustainable green technologies.

FLAIR’s First Foray Outside Asia

Building on an established track record of developing market-ready AI solutions, FLAIR is expanding its global presence through a strong international R&D team and strategic participation in leading technology exhibitions. FLAIR’s debut at CES, its first major technology event outside of Asia, marks a pivotal step in this international expansion strategy, signifying the company’s global ambitions and commitment to bringing cutting-edge industrial AI solutions to a wider audience.

“FLAIR’s debut at CES 2025 marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionise industries through the power of Industrial AI,” said Dr-Ing Benny DRESCHER, Chief Technology Officer of FLAIR. “We are not just showcasing cutting-edge technologies; we are presenting practical solutions to address critical challenges facing businesses today, such as improving production efficiency, optimising supply chains, and driving sustainable development. FLAIR has developed numerous technology solutions ready for commercial deployment and is prepared to collaborate with global partners to empower real-world industrial applications.”

FLAIR has garnered widespread recognition for its innovative technologies, receiving numerous prestigious awards and patents. These accolades include the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2024 Gold Award for ICT Startup (Hardware and Devices), the APEC INPUT2 Start-Up Award, the TechConnect Global Innovation Award, and a win at the APICTA Awards 2024, solidifying FLAIR’s position as a leader in industrial AI.

Visit FLAIR at CES 2025

To learn more about FLAIR and its groundbreaking Industrial AI solutions, visit us at booth 63001-03 (under “AI and Data” in the Hong Kong Pavilion) from 7 – 10 January.

