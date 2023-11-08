Flala latest data shows the number of female users rise to more than 40 percent, and the post-1995 youth group is the main force

Flala has been analyzing the users’ interests and characters through intelligent algorithms and recommending fitter choices for them to make friends, establish friendship through 1V1 chats, and mitigate the sense of loneliness. What’s more, it creates a social space for deep communication through video chatting, group chatting, livestreaming broadcast, and games. So diversified social modes give Flala a real, friendly communication atmosphere, and attract thousands of users to interact on the platform, thus hugely expanding their reach to acquaintance and enhancing their success rate. Also it refines the social experience for female users, allowing them an active and deep interaction. At present, females account for over 40% of the total users. The interest-based social trend renders more female users willing to proactively and frequently showcase their talents and share their life on the platform, and boosts their chance to have emotional resonance and find a soulmate.
The continuously increasing daily and monthly activity of App users reflects that the majority of young people can continue to meet new friends on Flala, obtain valuable information and growth, and accumulate relationship network and social assets, thus generating a sense of belonging and trust in Flala.
In the era of Internet, socializing has become one of the basic needs of humanity. As an open socializing platform favored by youngsters, Flala concentrates its focus back on socializing to continuously innovate the gameplay, so as to bring users a genuine sense of belonging and happiness. On Flala, the young can enjoy love or a single life; chat on their work or study; draw, sing or communicate the niche hobbies. Whatever you take interest in, you can always find the like minds.
Flala resolves to offer a diversified, friendly and fun social platform, allowing everyone to demonstrate his/her true self and have an enjoyable social experience.
