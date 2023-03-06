Focus Digital Technology Group Appoints Dr Michael Kelly As Senior Advisor

Michael Kelly

In this advisory role, Dr Kelly will work closely with BG (Ret) Chua in assisting Focus Digital Technology Group in the expansion into new geographic markets across Asia Pacific and North America. Both advisors have expressed their enthusiasm and are keen to contribute their knowledge and skills to Focus Digital Technology Group, with a particular focus on Cybernatics, a revolutionary Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS product company.

Dr Kelly brings a wealth of experience to this role, having held senior positions in firms dealing with technology, telecommunications, business consulting, and most recently cybersecurity in the finance industry. During the last 6 years at Standard Chartered he was responsible for information security risk across the bank’s global technology base and security services, and helped to set up the governance process and security framework for the use of cloud services and other new technologies. Dr Kelly was also responsible for ensuring the information security framework at SC Ventures, the bank’s business start-up incubator, and for reviewing the cybersecurity risk posture of the individual ventures. Most recently he was working with the teams and ventures dealing with digital assets and the use of distributed ledger technology (blockchain).

Since coming to Asia Dr Kelly has lived in Hong Kong and Melbourne, as well as Singapore, and worked with companies across Asia, the Middle-East, Europe and North America. He began his career as a Signals Security/Signals Intelligence Officer in the US Army, where the importance of security was fully ingrained in him.

Dr Kelly is married with two daughters and enjoys spending time with his family, hiking and singing. He is also an active member of the St. George’s Anglican Church on Dempsey Hill.

“I’ve known Michael for several years and I’m confident that with his extensive expertise and experience across Telecommunications, Financial Services and Insurance industries, our team will gain valuable insights as we grow our service offerings and develop Cybernatics to be a truly global platform. We are excited to have Michael work closely with us as we start to launch out into new geographic markets across Asia and North America!” says Dr Edwin Lee, CEO of Focus Digital Technology Group.

Hashtag: #FocusDigitalTechnologyGroup #cybersecurity #Focuscomputer #Focusdigitech #Cybernatics

https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-digitech/

https://www.facebook.com/focusdigitech

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIZBRx65wo3urGsGbhAoDA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Focus Digital Technology Group

Focus Digital Technology Group is the holding company of Focus Computer, an IT systems integration and VAR solution provider with 30 years of heritage, Focus Digitech, a deep-tech digital transformation services provider, and Cybernatics, a revolutionary Cybersecurity Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS product company.

Focus Computer and Focus Digitech, provide end-to-end IT systems integration and digital transformation services in the key areas of IT System Integration and Managed Services, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and Analytics, covering both the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific.

With the extensive experience and capacities serving both public and private organisations in cybersecurity, Cybernatics was birthed in 2022 with a mission to make military-grade cybersecurity affordable to SMBs through their revolutionary and disruptive SaaS model.

Focus Digital Technology Group aims to realise the full value of its business with a plan to IPO in 2026.

For more information on Focus Digital Technology Group, please visit www.focus.sg.

For Investor Relations, please direct your enquiries to [email protected].