From music to fashion, global C-pop star and style icon Tia Lee Yu Fen continues hitting the right notes at London Fashion Week

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 –After the release of her record-breaking new single “Goodbye Princess” , fashion icon and global C-pop star, Tia Lee Yu Fen continued to hit all the right notes during her appearance at London Fashion Week. She was spotted wearing a number of stylish outfits throughout the world famous event and attended several of the hottest showcases, including the Moncler Genius showcase.

While at the Moncler Genius show, she was pictured with Swizz Beatz, who helped produce her hit single “Goodbye Princess”. This marked new territory for the Grammy award-winning producer who had never previously ventured into the realm of Chinese music. Swizz Beatz has a track record of working with some of the biggest talents in the music industry, including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Madonna. Tia also teamed up with Grammy award-winning female DJ duo Nervo, to create a pulsating remix of “Goodbye Princess”, shattering records on YouTube as Tia became the fastest artist to break 100 million views on the platform within 20 days with a Chinese pop song.

In addition to working with Tia Lee on her music, DJ duo Nervo have also come onboard as ambassadors for the global C-pop star’s #EmpowerHer campaign. The campaign seeks to spread the message of female empowerment, encourage women to have confidence in their abilities and to strive for a better future. She has used her song as a vehicle to spread awareness for women-centric charities to further their missions.

The roots of the #EmpowerHer campaign are in Tia’s own experiences of being stereotyped as a woman in the entertainment industry. She is now redefining her career as a musician and fashion trendsetter, stepping out of her comfort zone and embracing a newer, truer version of herself.

